Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand MotoGP safe to go ahead after coronavirus check

Thailand MotoGP safe to go ahead after coronavirus check

BANGKOK: The Thailand MotoGP will go ahead in March after the country’s government decided “there is no major risk” from coronavirus, the race organisers said on Thursday.

Moto-GP
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 February 2020, 09:01AM

Fans pack Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram on Oct 6, 2019 to watch the Thailand MotoGP. Photo: Bangkok Post / Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Fans pack Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram on Oct 6, 2019 to watch the Thailand MotoGP. Photo: Bangkok Post / Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

“With the outbreak of coronavirus affecting a number of locations and events worldwide, the decision required official consideration as the situation in Thailand was monitored,” organisers of the race in Buri Ram on March 22 said in a statement.

It added that the Thai authorities had decided “that there is no major risk, with the country having infected patients under care and strict preventive measures in place – resulting in the highest rate of fully recovered patients worldwide.”

More than 2,100 people have died from the virus, most of them in China, where a raft of sports tournaments have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks.

HeadStart International School Phuket

They include the Chinese Formula Grand Prix, scheduled for Shanghai on April 19, which was axed while the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been put back to 2021.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tyson ready to unleash the Fury in Wilder heavyweight title rematch
Feud between club and agent over Pogba future heats up
Phuket Misfits stun KCC in brilliant Grand Final
McLaren taking coronavirus precautions at Barcelona F1 test
Golfing community dig deep to help raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief
ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears
Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award
Royal’s Cup 2020 to be hosted in Kanchanaburi
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Virus-hit Hong Kong racing gallops on behind closed doors
Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Judo master, 97, puts ‘spirit’ above medals at Olympics
‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto

 

Phuket community
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

Why are in Rassada area around 200,000 people from other provinces allowed to live not registered, w...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Didn't care for the truth again Mr Ed but you continue to allow Insp K's drivel? Where did m...(Read More)

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

I seem to remember the Gov saying there were no shortages the other week. Now he wants us to conserv...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

I agree 100% with DeKaas...burning should be banned. These constant plastic trash fires pollute the...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance

Maybe time to pay for the antivirus software also since the screens in/out of the underpass just kee...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

haha...Dr's Jekyll and Hyde. Now Doctors of Medicine. ...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Dek, you are right...but this is about, if K commented, as you did, you, jor, and a couple of others...(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

I feel "sorry" for this man... after all he expressed remorse..... hang to bastard....(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

Isn't it disgusting how many of them suddenly feel remorse only after they are caught. Why don&#...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Rorri_2....Why would anyone with a functioning brain watch such garbage!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket

 