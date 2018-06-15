FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand’s most wanted elephant captured after months-long hunt

CHANTABURI: Thailand’s most wanted elephant has been recaptured after months of wandering, raiding crops and killing at least one person, and returned to the detention centre he fled from – for further attitude adjustment.

animalsBangkok Post

Friday 15 June 2018, 04:32PM

Sidor Daeng, a roguish 15-year-old male wild elephant weighing in at a hefty seven tons, has been recaptured in Chanthaburi and returned to his forest home in Sa Kaeo. Photo: @DNP1362 Facebook via Bangkok Post

Sidor Daeng, a roguish 15-year-old male wild elephant weighing in at a hefty seven tons, has been recaptured in Chanthaburi and returned to his forest home in Sa Kaeo. Photo: @DNP1362 Facebook via Bangkok Post

Park authorities and Sidor Daeng, the 15-year-old bull elephant, have played hide-and-seek since early January, when he wandered away from Khao Takrup, a forest area in Wang Nam Yen district of Sa Kaeo used as a detention centre for “problematic” wild animals. It is part of the Khao Ang Ru Nai Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sidor Daeng roamed the eastern region, raiding fruit orchards and crop fields and killing one person who got in his way.

Park officials described him as smart but moody, and ready to attack anyone who disturbs him. That made Sidor Daeng both difficult to find, and dangerous, they added.

After leaving the detention forest the elephant has attacked a motorcyclist in a rubber plantation in Na Yai Am district of Chanthaburi in January, killing the mother who was driving and seriously injuring her son, who was riding pillion.

Farmers in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat lived in fear after the return of Sidor Daeng. Many orchards in these provinces were damaged, and he was blamed.

“It’s back!! Plai Sidor Daeng comes down from Khao Soi Dao to raid Sa Kaeo,” screamed a headline on Matichon online on Jan 8. Plai means a male elephant in Thai.

QSI International School Phuket

Sidor Daeng was believed to have crossed the border to into Cambodia that month and later returned to Thailand. Most recently, he had been seen in the forest around Chanthaburi.

Park officials, local officials, soldiers and volunteers, about 100 in total, searched and searched for him and finally found the elephant at Ban Tabok Pia in Makham district at 8:30pm yesterday (June 14).

Five tranquilliser darts fired from guns were needed to sedate him, and a large backhoe from the Chanthaburi Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor) to lift the seven-tonne elephant onto a 10-wheel truck. He was then returned to Khao Takrub.

Sidor Daeng is home again – for now.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dolphin in care after beach stranding off Phuket
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison
First Phuket monkeys relocated to Koh Payu
Soi Dog Goes Green!
Dead dolphin found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket residents happy with wild monkey campaign, says wildlife chief
First of the neutered monkeys released into the Phuket wild
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
The ‘Cat Man’ of Aleppo
Concerns over Phuket wild monkeys as they risk entering homes to steal food
Phuket’s first ‘Monkey Island’ revealed
34 wild Phuket monkeys caught on Day 1 of campaign
Phuket monkeys to be neutered, some to be moved
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates

 