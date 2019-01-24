THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand marine industry unites around single show

PHUKET: Having brought all the disparate previously competing parties together in a single Phuket boat show, the fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) earlier this month offered an all-embracing event at the Royal Phuket Marina for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

tourismmarineeconomics
By Press Release

Thursday 24 January 2019, 12:24PM

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous (TYS) held earlier this month at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina offered an all-embracing event for yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around Asia.

Leading international yacht dealers, brokerage houses, charter agencies and marine suppliers were there to showcase their brands, complemented by luxury property developers and a collective mix of lavish lifestyle products.

With a decisive show of unity, the industry’s global players joined Thailand's key marine tourism stakeholders – including a strong attendance of representatives from national and local government – who have all thrown their support behind TYS’s four-year mission to open up Thai waters to foreign yacht tourism and grow the industry.

“Despite having only three months to prepare, we have seen excellent support from both the public and private sector this year,” said Andy Treadwell, CEO of show organisers Verventia.

The Thai Government remain unswerving in their determination to support and grow the yachting industry, and bring much-needed cash into local businesses, by changing regulations where necessary to enable foreign superyacht charter tourism.

"The private sector made it clear they wanted a single show in Phuket. The results speak for themselves, with confirmed yacht sales, lots of business transacted by exhibitors across all sectors, and good visitor numbers over the first three days."

“What will we be able to do with a whole year!”

Richard Allen, General Manager of Simpson Marine, said, “As ever, Simpson Marine had the biggest display of new yachts at the show, representing our brands Monte Carlo Yachts, Beneteau, Lagoon, Aquilla and Sanlorenzo. I am pleased to say we made some sales during the show itself and have a number of other negotiations to conclude. Our charter team also saw a big increase in bookings during the show and Phuket still remains the premier charter destination in Asia. With just one show in Phuket, we hope the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous can grow into a bigger and better event each year in the future.”

Speaking about the quality of visitors this year, Andrew de Bruin, General Manager of Multihull Solutions said, “Multihull Solutions were very pleased to again join the Thailand Yacht Show as an exhibitor with three yachts displayed in the marina. The quality of visitors was top rate and our vessels received great exposure. The joining together of all the shows is a definite winner for all involved and we look forward to booking space in next year’s event at the first opportunity.”

Phuket's position as Asia's yachting playground is clear, and as more people experience it, word is spreading globally of the world-class cruising grounds and the onshore support facilities to match. Moored off the stunning island of Koh Rang Noi at the TYS Superyacht Hub were a number of impressive visiting yachts, including the 54m M/Y Talisman Maiton and 73m M/Y Titania.

The Thailand Yacht Show has been a key industry and government focus for changing local regulations to attract more international superyachts to the country, and results are beginning to show.

Bloomberg's latest global superyacht tracker recorded movements of superyachts between November 2018 and January 2019, and Thailand placed fourth as a winter destination behind Sint Maarten, St Barts and Antigua, welcoming an influx of superyachts during the Christmas and New Year peak season.

“The single show concept has proved to be a huge success for the industry. We will continue to work closely with the Thai government and the private sector to hopefully get the changes to the tax regulations we need, and will build on this year's success to make 2020 even bigger and deliver a strong ROI for all parties,” added Treadwell.

The Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, organised in partnership with the Thai Government, is an international gathering of some of the biggest and best-known yachting and luxury lifestyle brands, in a highly social setting in one of the world's most beautiful yachting destinations.

Dates for the 2020 show will be announced shortly.

For more information visit www.thailandyachtshow.com and follow www.facebook.com/thaiyachtshow .

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Simpson Marine to present nine exciting line-ups at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous
Jam-packed 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Opens
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Driving Growth Of Marine Leisure Tourism In Thailand
B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket Opinion: Restoring confidence
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Similans limited: Tourist quota shakes tour operators
Ministry backtracks on visa fee waiver plan
China ‘okay’ about fracas at airport
It’s not that bad! Science, tourism clash on Great Barrier Reef
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety

 

Phuket community
Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

Beach attendants at Zone 5 Patong Beach are the rudest people I ever encountered. I was rudely told...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

All you have to do is comprehend the comment "...You always speak about Singapore..." as y...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

Why?...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

"Can't compare terrorism by Thai against Thai in 3 provinces.." It's not only Thai...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

Phuket has a Water Board, right? Is it normal that a low ranking Village Head can make these decis...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

It was quite overdue there, on Patong Hill. During the rainy months the brakes did hold wonderful we...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

Ah. Brake failure is it? Sure there wasn't a power pole jumped out in front of you? Good that...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

Did you notice the "SAFETY ⊕ FIRST" sign at the back of the runaway truck ?...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

The last months there was a lot of rainfall. We are now still in January. Many more dry months to co...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Khun P. As you well know, S'pore is not always a 'role model'. No country is. I didn...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand

 