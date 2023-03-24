British International School, Phuket
Thailand makes AFC Beach Soccer history

BEACH SOCCER: Despite exiting at the knock-out stage of this year’s AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Pattaya, Thailand had much to celebrate after they made history by managing to progress from the group qualification stage for the first ever time.

Football
By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 March 2023, 02:00PM

Action from Thailand’s group match against Bahrain. Photo: AFC.com

Action from Thailand’s group match against Bahrain. Photo: AFC.com

That Thai team ahead of their contest with Bahrain. Photo: AFC.com

That Thai team ahead of their contest with Bahrain. Photo: AFC.com

The Thais defeated Bahrain 2-0 in a thrilling match held on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on Monday (Mar 20) to ensure they topped Group A and advanced to the second round of the Cup.

Despite losing their opening match to Saudi Arabia 2-3 on Mar 16, Thailand fought back with a thrilling 5-4 win against Afghanistan two days later before securing their place in the second round with its victory over Bahrain, the former 2006 Asian Cup champion.

Team Thailand put on an impressive performance in front of their home crowd, with Tanandon Praracha scoring the first goal just 19 minutes into the game, followed by Watchara Lepajit’s second goal in the 36th minute.

The team scored a total of 7 points up to that point, making them the top team in Group A and securing their place in the second round.

In recognition of their success, the board of the Thai beach soccer team announced an injection of B800,000 as a reward for the players.

However, their joy was shortlived as they were defeated by the United Arab Emirates 4-2 in their quarter-final on Wednesday to end their tournament aspirations.

The semi-finals between UAE and Japan and Oman and Iran take place today with the final scheduled for tomorrow at 9:30pm local time.

-Additional reporting by NNT

