Thailand logs three new COVID cases, no deaths

THAILAND: The government confirmed three new coronavirus cases – all quarantined returnees – and no additional deaths today (May 26), a health ministry spokesman said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealth
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 12:35PM

Commuters stand in line to enter a train station already filled to capacity because of social distancing rules at rush hour in Bangkok yesterday (May 25) as Thais continued their return to work following the lifting of restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP

The new cases were people who had recently returned to Thailand from abroad and were already in quarantine, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Administration Centre. The new patients either had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

Dr Taweesilp said that the first case is a Thai masseuse aged 51 who returned from Russia on May 12 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She had no symptoms but tested positive for the disease yesterday.

The two others are Thai men aged 45 who returned from work in Kuwait on May 24 and were quarantined in Samut Prakan province. They were coughing and tested positive yesterday.

“The three cases are of working age and have mild or no symptoms. This concerns us. However, they were quarantined and tested. This process is necessary,” the spokesman said.

Of the 3,045 accumulated cases, 2,929 have recovered, including one patient who was released in the past 24 hours. Fifty-nine patients remained at hospitals. The death toll remained at 57.

Dr Taweesilp said that over the past four weeks, most of the country – 65 provinces – had recorded no new COVID-19 cases.

“The situation is improving thanks to public cooperation. Now we are heading towards the third stage of easing business and activity lockdowns. It is likely to cover higher-risk businesses and activities. They may resume with strict disease control measures,” he said.

Global COVID-19 cases stood at 5.59 million, up by 89,779 over the past 24 hours, with 347,873 deaths, an increase of 1,185. The United States had the most cases at 1.71 million and the most deaths at 99,805.

