BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand lifts VAT on visiting superyacht charters

Thailand lifts VAT on visiting superyacht charters

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Government has removed valued-added tax (VAT) from being levied on all visiting superyacht charters to help support the country’s marine industry.

marinetourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 February 2021, 04:17PM

The decision to lift VAT on visiting superyacht charters was announced at a meeting in Bangkok late Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

The decision to lift VAT on visiting superyacht charters was announced at a meeting in Bangkok late Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith at the meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith at the meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

Andy Treadwell (right), CEO of Verventia and Thailand Yacht Show, at the meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

Andy Treadwell (right), CEO of Verventia and Thailand Yacht Show, at the meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

TYBA Chairman Matthew Na Nagara (left) at the meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

TYBA Chairman Matthew Na Nagara (left) at the meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Feb 23). Photo: Ministry of Finance

« »

The decision came at a meeting in Bangkok late Tuesday (Feb 23) chaired by the new Minister of Finance, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, and attended by officials from both the Customs and Revenue departments.

At the meeting it was finally confirmed that foreign-flagged visiting superyachts will from now on be welcome to spend the winter seasons in Thai waters and offer their yachts for charter without having to pay VAT on the value of the vessel.

The meeting marked the culmination of a six-year campaign to bring this all-important change in the local regulations, and thus finally enable a new ‘third destination’ for the global fleet and a new ‘Superyacht Tourism’ industry to boost Thailand’s pandemic-challenged tourism economy.

Meeting with Finance Minister Mr Arkhom were Chairperson of K-Bank and Committee of National Reform on Economics, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul; Andy Treadwell, CEO of Verventia and Thailand Yacht Show; Matthew Na Nagara, Chairman of the Thailand Yacht Business Association (TYBA); and Peerawich Thoviriyavej, Verventia & TYBA Board Member.

The campaign started in earnest in 2015 when the then Minister of Transport was tasked by the Prime Minister with launching Thailand’s own Yacht Show. The show was conceived as a platform to promote the Kingdom as the Marina Hub of Asia and develop an important new yachting industry bringing in significant foreign investment for the benefit of all Thai people, noted a release from Thailand Yacht Show organiser Verventia.

“Ms Kobkarn, then Minister of Tourism and Sport, became a real champion for the cause, and her unflagging belief in this opportunity remains to this day, despite her having left politics two years ago,” said the release.

UWC Thailand

“Minister Arkhom was the incumbent Minister of Transport who in 2016 signed the government decree authorising the so-called ‘superyacht charter license’, the first three of which were presented to foreign superyacht owners at a ceremony announcing the launch of the new Thailand Yacht Show.

“It has taken until today to finally agree on the official tax regulations surrounding this initiative, but it could not have come at a better time when Thailand desperately needs a new wave of high quality, high-spending tourists to arrive when we finally see the end of the pandemic – hopefully in time for next season,” the release said.

Mr Treadwell also noted, “The whole of the Thai yachting industry has worked together to finally arrive at this point, and TYBA Chairman Matthew Na Nagara and his team have been instrumental in ensuring that enough information and political persuasion has been given to all government departments and administrative organisations to push the initiative to a conclusion.

“The Thailand Yacht Show itself will now become the centrepiece of a much wider Festival of Luxury Tourism, encompassing a showcase of private aviation at the new Phuket Private Jet Terminal, an international classic car Concours d’Elegance; a Wellness & Anti-Ageing Expo; a Collectible Art Show and many other luxury sectors that will attract increasing numbers of UHNW [Ultra high Net Worth] visitors to the beautiful island of Phuket over the next 10 post-COVID years.

“Whilst the headline news is a huge boost for the superyacht industry, bringing as it will new business for all parts of the Asean region right through to Australia and New Zealand, there will also be a massive ‘trickle-down’ effect into every corner of the leisure boating industry and on-water lifestyle industries throughout the whole of Asia,”Mr Treadwell said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Jail time for three ministers and more over 2014 Bangkok Shutdown protests! || February 25
Police oppose bail for Bangla shooter
United Phuket domestic tourism campaign to hit the road
Futsal team at centre of new virus cluster
Suthep among PDRC leaders jailed for ‘Shutdown Bangkok’ protests, current serving ministers sacked
Australia passes landmark law requiring tech firms to pay for news
Shot noodle vendor’s condition improves, bullet hit spine
Drug arrest lands 3.4kg of ice, 1,500 meth pills
Myanmar junta’s top diplomat in talks with Thailand, Indonesia
Vaccine rollout to start next Monday
Dept slams claims virus came from Thailand
Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st batch of COVID vaccines arrive in Thailand! || February 24
Resort staff must stay on site during Phuket ‘villa quarantine’
Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

 

Phuket community
Shot noodle vendor’s condition improves, bullet hit spine

When I saw that horrible video of the man being shot, I suddenly lost a ton of respect for the Thai ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

@JohnC- no comment about the Aussie PM being first in the queue? As for Kurt what the hek do submari...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

The day before we red in PN the General PM would take the Chinese vaccine. Now he turns to a Europea...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Everything that violate/blocks democratic freedom by a 2015 (!) 'announcement' hurts. It ma...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed if in a target group? Haven't...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed. Haven't seen a thing about t...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

Well you se this 3 dirty maf.. people, playing whit this balding. Discussed how they playing whit th...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

Although Dr Chalermpong has very good intentions, I am a little bit worried about the nationality o...(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

A vase of flowers and a gift basket. Not a single word of RTP to take care of the financial care tak...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

agogohome: Only one "ill informed" person originally and now you have joined him. If you r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Benihana Phuket

 