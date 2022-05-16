Thailand leap to second spot

SEA GAMES: Thailand moved to second place in the 31st SEA Games overall standings after picking up seven more gold medals yesterday (May 15).

SEA-Games

By Bangkok Post

Monday 16 May 2022, 09:39AM

Methasit Boonsane competes in the men’s mountain bike downhill individual event at the 31st SEA Games. Photo: PR

Successes in sepak takraw, mountain bike, tennis, athletics and petanque saw the Kingdom’s athletes climb up to second place with 21 gold medals, 22 silver and 41 bronze, reports the Bangkok Post.

Hosts Vietnam continue to lead the standings with 64 gold, 42 silver and 41 bronze. Philippines are third with 20 golds, followed by Indonesia (17) and Malaysia (16).

In sepak takraw, Thailand won both men’s and women’s team regu gold medals yesterday.

The men’s team defeated Cambodia 3-0 in the last of their round-robin competition to claim the title.

Malaysia, who beat Vietnam 2-1, took silver and the bronze medal went to the host nation.

The women’s team defeated bronze medallists Malaysia 3-0 yesterday to take the title while Vietnam, who beat Laos 3-0, claimed silver.

In mountain bike, Methasit Boonsane won the men’s downhill individual event with a time of 3:06:027. Indonesia’s Andy Prayoga took the silver and John Derick Farr Tobias of the Philippines won bronze.

Vipavee Deekaballes landed the silver in the women’s event after crossing the finish line in 3:42.337. The gold medal went to Indonesia’s Tiara Prastika Andini while Naomi Gardoce Mapanao of the Philippines won bronze.

Tennis stars Luksika Kumkhum and Anchisa Chanta combined to win the women’s team gold after a 2-0 victory over Vietnam.

Anchisa defeated Savanna Ly Nguyen in straight sets while Thai No.1 Luksika edged Chanelle Van Nguyen two sets to one.

In athletics, Joshua Robert Atkinson won the men’s 400m gold medal with a time of 46.440sec. Benny Nontanam won silver in the women’s 400m event with a time of 54.010sec.

Men’s shot putter Jakkapat Noisri won silver with a throw of 17.32 metres.

In petanque, Ratchata Khamdee and Aekkarin Kaewla won men’s doubles title after they beat Cambodia in the gold medal match. Vietnam and Laos shared the third place.

Bodybuilders Wanchai Kanjanapimine and Siriporn Sornchuay won silver in the mixed pairs (open) event. Vietnam took gold and Malaysia bagged silver.

War Elephants reach semis

A 5-0 hammering of Cambodia on Saturday night assured Thailand of their place in the semi-finals of the men’s football competition.

Coach Mano Polking wants the War Elephants keep the momentum going when they take on Laos in their last Group B match tonight.

Substitute Patrik Gustavsson impressed, adding two goals to the Thai tally in the 72nd and 88th minutes.

Cambodia showed some aggression early but goals from Chonnapat Buaphan, Korawich Tasa and Worachit Kanitsribampen gave Thailand a massive 3-0 advantage.

“We have achieved our target of reaching the semi-finals,” said Polking.

“I am happy that we have stuck to our style and done well in the tournament.

“Defending champions Vietnam remain the title favourites. Indonesia and Myanmar have also looked good so far. Let’s see who we play in the semi-finals.”

Polking added that he might have to rotate some players for tonight’s game against Laos.

“I would like the players to continue in the same vein of form. It is important for us to keep the momentum going ahead of the knockout stage.”

Swimming controversy

Singapore’s Olympic hero Joseph Schooling had his first gold of the Games dramatically snatched away when their sprint relay team were disqualified.

Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Jonathan Tan and Mikkel Lee came home well clear of their regional rivals in the 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday night and celebrated winning gold.

But while conducting a post-race interview the quartet’s elation turned to agony when were informed they had been disqualified - because one of their swimmers had left his blocks early at a changeover - before being ushered away.

Schooling, 26, stunned Michael Phelps to win the 2016 Olympic 100m butterfly title and has won 27 SEA Games golds, along with three Asian Games golds.

The disqualification ends Singapore’s winning streak in SEA Games 4x100m freestyle relays dating back to 2001.

Malaysia finished second but were also disqualified for the same offence which left hosts Vietnam to take the gold with silver for Indonesia and bronze going to Thailand.