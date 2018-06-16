FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand leads MICE surge

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has released the results of its recent market survey conducted in 20 countries showing that Thailand has been rated the most preferred MICE destination which the survey participants would like to revisit for their future business/MICE trips.

tourismeconomicsThe Phuket News

Sunday 17 June 2018, 10:00AM

Sukit Tanskul, CEO of Custom Asia Co Ltd, said that the survey also shows interesting results about main criteria in selecting MICE destinations. Photo: TCEB

Sukit Tanskul, CEO of Custom Asia Co Ltd, said that the survey also shows interesting results about main criteria in selecting MICE destinations. Photo: TCEB

Thailand secured the top spot with the delight factors in hospitality, value for money, good variety of international and local cuisine and MICE activities.

Meanwhile, TCEB also announced that Thailand is chosen to be the host country for the international conferences organised by the world’s leading associations in events and travel incentive industries, namely UFI and SITE. These events, to take place in Bangkok next year, will be emphasising Thailand’s potential and the position as leading MICE destination in the region.

The news also follows Thailand maintaining its title as the top conference destination of the Asean region for the second year in a row. According to the latest International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Country and City Rankings Report 2017 released last month, Thailand hosted a total of 163 conferences in 2017, the highest among the countries in the Asean region. Singapore came second with 160 conferences, Malaysia third 112 conferences, Indonesia fourth 89 conferences, Vietnam fifth 64 conference and the Philippines sixth 56 conferences.

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya explained that with the TCEB tasked with promoting and developing business events in Thailand, the bureau has been working toward establishing Thailand as premier MICE destination and elevating the country to be the Top of Mind Destination for MICE.

“In order to identify the strengthens of Thailand to better attract the overseas MICE markets, the TCEB needs to study key factors that influence the destination choice, evaluate Thailand MICE destination image, and measure the competitiveness of Thailand when compared to other MICE destinations,” he said.

To this end, the TCEB recently commissioned Custom Asia Co Ltd – a member of Global Market Research Association, which has a network in 39 countries – to conduct a market survey on Thailand’s brand image as a Destination for MICE.

The research, which took place in 20 countries, focused on global MICE professionals and their outlooks on Thailand’s MICE brand. A total of 40 MICE professionals participated the online bulletin board, and 649 took part in the online survey. These survey participants comprised of four segments: 1) MICE Players; 2) Business Travellers; 3) MICE Visitors; and 4) Association and Organization related to MICE.

“Thailand is ranked a top list as a preferred destination which more than 85% the survey participants who have travelled to Thailand on business/MICE trips would like to revisit for their business/MICE trips in the future,” said TCEB President Mr Chiruit.

“Meanwhile, the participants see that when compared Thailand against the other MICE destinations, Thailand’s delights factors are great hospitality, value for money, and a good variety of international and local cuisine,” he added.

“In addition, the result shows that Thailand secured the first rank as the choice for MICE destination,” Mr Chiruit said.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the survey, the “Top 10 Preferred Choices for Revisit MICE Destination” were: 1 Thailand; 2) Japan; 3) Singapore; 4) Hong Kong; 5) Australia; 6) United States; 7) Germany; 8) Switzerland; 9) United Kingdom; and 10) China

“According to the survey, the country features strengths in three areas: 1) Basic Requirement: connection hub, international standard accommodation, and great facilities; 2) Delight Factors: great hospitality and delicious local cuisine; and 3) Unique Experience: culture & heritage and the abundance of nature, explained TCEB President Mr Chiruit.

“Further, the destination also offers a wide variety of activities beyond MICE, good accessibility to/from destination, endless business opportunities, and the uniqueness,” he added.

Sukit Tanskul, CEO of Custom Asia Co Ltd, noted that the survey also showed interesting results about main criteria in selecting MICE destinations.

“These criteria can be considered as important factors which MICE destination needs: value for money, international standard accommodation, good accessibility, English proficiency, and compliance with corporate governance,” he said.

When analysing the criteria by segments, the survey showed that MICE players look for ease of travel within the country. MICE visitors look for hospitality and value for money, business travellers look for good destination image and reputation, while MICE associations also look for within the budget accommodation choices, English proficiency, and unique destination.

Further, when considering activities highlighting the business/MICE trip, MICE visitors say that top three activities are pre-arranged business meeting at the events, gala dinner at the convention, and cultural shows at the MICE venue.

“The result can be implied that MICE operators should focus on these activities to impress the MICE visitors. Meanwhile, the TCEB can strengthen the communications activities by highlighting the key areas which are: the ease of travel within the country; good business opportunities; activities beyond MICE; world-class cuisine; and world-famous attraction, in order to match with the ideal brand image as the Top of Mind Destination for MICE,” said Mr Sukit.

“From the survey, we proposed the recommendation that Thailand’s MICE industry should focus on the current strengths. These strengths are: Offering with Convenience, Business Opportunity, and Uniqueness which include Service and Hospitality, Thai culture, and Thai cuisine,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 18 June 2018 - 10:18:33 

Did I miss something? What is this self promoting MICE thing?    Passing by all the life threatening ordeals tourist has to experience on Phuket? No beach life guards, high danger level dengue infections, no scam free and safe transports ( soo many bus brake disasters)

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand set to fast-track Riviera Project
PATA, Skål International partner to promote the responsible development of travel and tourism
Airbnb pushes for Hotel Act rethink
International tourism arrivals hit 16.4mn
Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair kicks off
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Excise tax shakes up Phuket wine sales
Phuket Opinion: Hitting pay dirt with budgets
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level
Asia-Pacific airlines post 8.5% traffic rise in April, strongest among world regions
Phuket RendezVous, Thailand Yacht Show join forces, align with Singapore
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Thailand enjoys tourism gains
CPN acquires 22.93% of Dusit Thani
Phuket Deep Sea Port B345mn bid to target cruise-liner tourists

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
The Boathouse Phuket
Chattha

 