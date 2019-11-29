Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand's Kunlavut into last 8 after superb show

Thailand's Kunlavut into last 8 after superb show

BADMINTON: Kunlavut Vitidsarn booked his berth in the quarter-finals of the US$150,000 Syed Modi International Championships in Lucknow, India, yesterday (Nov 28).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 November 2019, 09:43AM

World No.41 Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Photo Bangkok Post

World No.41 Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Photo Bangkok Post

The 18-year-old rising star Kunlavut stunned world No.11 Sai Praneeth B, the fourth seed from India, 21-11, 21-17 in the second round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

World No.41 Kunlavut will take on another home hope Sourabh Verma, ranked 36th, for a place in the semi-finals.

Kunlavut has won four BWF International Challenge tournaments this year but today will be his only second quarter-final appearance at a World Tour level event.

He also reached the quarter-finals at the Macau Open, a World Tour Super 300 tournament, earlier this month.

SKYPARK

Kunlavut is the second player to achieve the historic treble, joining compatriot Ratchanok Intanon in the elite list, who won three girls' singles world titles in a row from 2009-2011.

In the women's singles event, Phittayaporn Chaiwan defeated Porntip Buranaprasetsuk 21-8, 21-10 to advance. She will play China's Wang Zhiyi in today's quarters.

Saranchana Chaikittiwat and Supissara Paewsampran failed to progress, losing to seventh seeds Baek Ha-Na and Jung Kyung-Eun of South Korea 9-21, 13-21 in the women's doubles competition.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Magnificent Seven! War Elephants roar back into contention with Brunei rout
Hamilton eyes season-ending victory in UAE twilight zone
Thais eyeing big Brunei score, confident of winning gold medal
Mbappe stars as PSG snatch dramatic point at Real Madrid
Nishino remains defiant
Champs Thailand eye winning start
Trouble greets Thais in Manila
Wild Swiss domination at 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon
Extreme surfers catch record waves in Portuguese town
Laguna Phuket Triathlon makes its mark
Breezing through Brazil
‘Special one’ Mourinho named Spurs boss after Pochettino sacking
BISP extends global reach with 2019 Soccer 7s
Spurs sack Pochettino amid results slump
Ramsey fires Wales to Euro 2020, rounds off main qualifying phase

 

Phuket community
Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’

It has been proven abroad that when you make roads smaller for cars, turning a few car lanes into pe...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

And DeK, national borders do not stand in the way of countries who share forces in intelligence and ...(Read More)

Slow loris tout arrested for the third time, to face new, harsher law

It is quite obvious and clear that tout includes business wise arrests and a slap on the wrist in hi...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

DeK seems to ignore existence of Thai 'border control Intelligence Units'. And it seems the ...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

Oops,not "their" but "there" of course !...(Read More)

Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

@Kurt and Ben. Wow, just wow......(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Wow seven posts. This might be a record for Kurt. The sum of his comments is longer than the origina...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

@K. Most of those locations are in Myanmar.How close do you think Thai DEA can get their? Will you e...(Read More)

Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

Well, so far the weather is not answering the warnings. At least not on Phuket. Hardly any rain this...(Read More)

MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro

As we red in BP, of course smiling rich MP Pareena is 'escaping' herself any charges. (laugh...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Naka Yai Island Beach House
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
Thanyapura Football
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club