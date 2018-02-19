The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thailand’s Kawin makes OH Leuven debut

FOOTBALL: Thailand national team goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan made his first appearance for Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Saturday (Feb 17).

Football,

The Phuket News

Monday 19 February 2018, 09:31AM

Kawin Thamsatchanan in his first match for Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Photo: Supplied
Kawin Thamsatchanan in his first match for Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Photo: Supplied

Kawin joined the Belgian Proximus League side in January, making the switch from Thai Premier League outfit Muangthong United.

After several weeks of training, the 28-year-old goalkeeper was handed his maiden start for OHL, as he completed the full 90 minutes against Beerschot Wilrijk at King Power at Den Dreef Stadion.

Reflecting on his debut, Kawin said: “I’m pleased to play the debut game tonight. I’ve done my best tonight, I’ll take this fantastic opportunity to develop the quality on the pitch. European League is not easy I have to prove myself to the coach and the team. I want to give my best for Thailand, OH Leuvern and the team”

Kawin made his first save in Leuven colours on 16 minutes by denying Hernan Losada, before collecting an effort from Arjan Swinkels shortly after.

C and C Marine

While he did brilliantly to claw away Richard Mbombo Kule’s low shot in the second half, he could do nothing to prevent Losada from opening the scoring on 70 minutes.

However, Leuven deservedly drew level four minutes from time when substitute Jovan Kostovski found the back of the net, meaning Kawin’s debut finished positively.

OHL manager Nigel Pearson said of Kawin’s performance: “It’s important to have a look at him tonight. He settled in very well since he’s been here even though there are a lot of changes and different shapes.

He can be satisfied with his debut although he might be disappointed not to be able to keep the clean sheet. He’s got a very good work ethic and he’s been accepted into the group because he’s a very sociable. I’m sure he’s pleased to played his debut tonight.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Calls to track ‘brothel king’ cash

Well, that explains everything about 300 million thb The country's former police chiefs job was a side job. His real working life was money spe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

I bet a 100 $ this will be the same the next year also! Anyone? Horst ...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

We do everything we can to discourage foreigners coming our Thailand Upon arrival we have a many hours Immigration time barrier for you Than we su...(Read More)

Google begins blocking annoying ads on its browser

Now who on earth would ever put 'auto-play' videos on their website? With the same advert for noise cancelling head-phones popping up on every...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

Excellent article. Along with traffic, Maya Bay & marine life damage; and all the other infrastructure issues, this is a direct result of TAT’s ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov urges stricter enforcement of tourist bus safety measures

"Phuket has many tour buses". Actually no, increasingly buses on our roads are registered in other provinces. Maybe there's a link betwe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

Independant tests of the water quality should be posted daily on every beach....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

Thank you PN for cutting to the chase. This problem is not only a Patong problem, but is a Phuket problem. Anyone wanting to swim at the south ends of...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

How do I fill in a form I can't read? Renewals did not require a medical form in the past....(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges stricter enforcement of coral protection measures

Ahh- those naughty tourists at it again. They are at the heart of all the problems in Thailand (other than those that can be blamed on the naughty Bur...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.