FOOTBALL: Thailand national team goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan made his first appearance for Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Saturday (Feb 17).

Monday 19 February 2018, 09:31AM

Kawin Thamsatchanan in his first match for Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Photo: Supplied

Kawin joined the Belgian Proximus League side in January, making the switch from Thai Premier League outfit Muangthong United.

After several weeks of training, the 28-year-old goalkeeper was handed his maiden start for OHL, as he completed the full 90 minutes against Beerschot Wilrijk at King Power at Den Dreef Stadion.

Reflecting on his debut, Kawin said: “I’m pleased to play the debut game tonight. I’ve done my best tonight, I’ll take this fantastic opportunity to develop the quality on the pitch. European League is not easy I have to prove myself to the coach and the team. I want to give my best for Thailand, OH Leuvern and the team”

Kawin made his first save in Leuven colours on 16 minutes by denying Hernan Losada, before collecting an effort from Arjan Swinkels shortly after.

While he did brilliantly to claw away Richard Mbombo Kule’s low shot in the second half, he could do nothing to prevent Losada from opening the scoring on 70 minutes.

However, Leuven deservedly drew level four minutes from time when substitute Jovan Kostovski found the back of the net, meaning Kawin’s debut finished positively.

OHL manager Nigel Pearson said of Kawin’s performance: “It’s important to have a look at him tonight. He settled in very well since he’s been here even though there are a lot of changes and different shapes.

“He can be satisfied with his debut although he might be disappointed not to be able to keep the clean sheet. He’s got a very good work ethic and he’s been accepted into the group because he’s a very sociable. I’m sure he’s pleased to played his debut tonight.”