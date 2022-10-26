British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand joins global vax institute

Thailand joins global vax institute

BANGKOK: Thailand has been formally inducted as a member of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), which will enhance the country’s capacity and knowledge in developing and producing vaccines.

COVID-19Vaccinehealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 09:19AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul (left) represents the Thai government in the membership signing at the World Bio Summit 2022 yesterday (Oct 25). Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul / Facebook

Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul (left) represents the Thai government in the membership signing at the World Bio Summit 2022 yesterday (Oct 25). Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul / Facebook

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul represented the government in the membership signing which took place during the World Bio Summit 2022 jointly organised by the IVI and the World Health Organization (WHO). The two-day summit ends today (Oct 26) in Seoul.

Anutin said this would open the door for Thailand to widen its cooperation with other countries in developing vaccines and manpower in the field, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said he was very pleased with Thailand’s membership status as the country is one of the world’s major bases for vaccine production.

The government has made considerable investments in strengthening public health security by building its vaccine production.

The ultimate goal was to make vaccines against serious diseases available as a public service. The cooperation with the IVI, which is based in South Korea, would help fulfil that ambition, Anutin said.

Blue Tree Phuket

The IVI was credited with procuring vaccines for global use at affordable prices.

Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute plays a pivotal role in laying the foundations for the country’s effective vaccine distribution during disease outbreaks.

The IVI, with 39 member countries, works with the WHO to provide vaccines to fight neglected tropical diseases and offer them to vulnerable populations in developing countries.

The summit is attended by leaders, representatives of vaccine companies, private charitable organisations, and experts.

The agenda included exchanging experiences in battling COVID-19 and the lessons to be learned.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Body of missing Russian woman found south of Patong
Phuket hosts Asean sports conference
Cabinet backs expats owning land
Support for flood victims reaches Chalong
Region 8 Police put seized guns haul on show
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill walkable, Kamala road woes, 4AM closing time deliberation || October 25
Search for Russian woman to continue one more day
7-Eleven in Pa Khlok robbed at knifepoint
Gamblers arrested in Baan Don
‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill
Long weekend boosts profits
Kamala road back to one lane during power supply repairs
Sunak to be appointed UK’s third PM this year
Officials to open Chalong-Patong road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket deals with the aftermath of landslides and heavy rain || October 24

 

Phuket community
Support for flood victims reaches Chalong

A whole Senate commitee coming down to Phuket to hand out 100 cheap survival bags to 192 households....(Read More)

Support for flood victims reaches Chalong

So that was said!!!!! By a Senator!!! """Provincial government's strategies to p...(Read More)

Green Thoughts: Scraping the barrel ‒ A cautionary tale for our times

All true but tooo late. Better worry about the ocean plankton die offs- source of most oxygen. Ma...(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

Looks like cruise ships better go to deep sea port ( if deep sea port is deep and big enough), so pa...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill walkable, Kamala road woes, 4AM closing time deliberation || October 25

Maybe it could be easier and faster to build a bridge cutting the curve on Patong road......(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

That "walkway" is classic Thai engineering. Hope they saved some of those small trees and ...(Read More)

Search for Russian woman to continue one more day

Are they sure she was last seen exiting the water and not entering it? All her belongings left on th...(Read More)

Long weekend boosts profits

Even with all the rain and floods everywhere?...(Read More)

Gamblers arrested in Baan Don

Yes. If you lose all your money gambling the first thing you do is go straight to a neighbouring hou...(Read More)

7-Eleven in Pa Khlok robbed at knifepoint

Why no mention of suspected nationality? He demanded cash so surely they know what language he spoke...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 