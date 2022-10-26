Thailand joins global vax institute

BANGKOK: Thailand has been formally inducted as a member of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), which will enhance the country’s capacity and knowledge in developing and producing vaccines.

COVID-19Vaccinehealth

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 09:19AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul (left) represents the Thai government in the membership signing at the World Bio Summit 2022 yesterday (Oct 25). Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul / Facebook

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul represented the government in the membership signing which took place during the World Bio Summit 2022 jointly organised by the IVI and the World Health Organization (WHO). The two-day summit ends today (Oct 26) in Seoul.

Anutin said this would open the door for Thailand to widen its cooperation with other countries in developing vaccines and manpower in the field, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said he was very pleased with Thailand’s membership status as the country is one of the world’s major bases for vaccine production.

The government has made considerable investments in strengthening public health security by building its vaccine production.

The ultimate goal was to make vaccines against serious diseases available as a public service. The cooperation with the IVI, which is based in South Korea, would help fulfil that ambition, Anutin said.

The IVI was credited with procuring vaccines for global use at affordable prices.

Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute plays a pivotal role in laying the foundations for the country’s effective vaccine distribution during disease outbreaks.

The IVI, with 39 member countries, works with the WHO to provide vaccines to fight neglected tropical diseases and offer them to vulnerable populations in developing countries.

The summit is attended by leaders, representatives of vaccine companies, private charitable organisations, and experts.

The agenda included exchanging experiences in battling COVID-19 and the lessons to be learned.