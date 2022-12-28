333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Thailand International Boat Show 2023

Thailand International Boat Show 2023

Start From: Thursday 12 January 2023, 10:00AM to Sunday 15 January 2023, 11:00PM

The Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event (TIBS) will take place at Royal Phuket Marina between 12 – 15 January 2023. Entrance to the show is free and you can register online at www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com. Children’s day entertainment will take place on the afternoon of the 14th of January entertainment will take place every evening in the town square for all to enjoy. For more information please contact Phusanisa.t@thailandinternationalboatshow.com or call +66 (0) 76 600 225.

Person : Phusanisa
Address : Royal Phuket Marina
Phone : +66 (0) 76 600 225
Website :
http://www.thailandinternationalboatshow...

 

