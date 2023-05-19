Thailand’s International Ballet Week!

In December 2023, Bangkok and Phuket will host a unique event - the tour of the St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre named after Leonid Yakobson as part of the Russian Ballet Week in Thailand.



The festival of Russian ballet will be an incredible combination of history and modern culture. It will include entertainment and magnificent performances by world-class artists.

Two performances will take place in Bangkok on the 19th and 20th of December: "Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, and on the 23rd and 24th of December, for the first time in the history of Phuket and the southern part of Thailand, these performances will be shown in the open air. The performances will be accompanied by the Bangkok Royal Symphony Orchestra with invited conductor Valery Ovsyannikov.

"Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker" are works that have become real legends of ballet culture. They will open the world of grace, elegance and beauty to the audience.

"Classical choreography and impeccable orchestral accompaniment in Swan Lake. The St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre, named after Leonid Yakobson, is an amazing, unforgettable reflection of the traditional ballet school recognised all over the world. The production was created by the ballet master Marius Petipa. It is the story of Princess Odette, who turns into a swan every night, and her love for the Prince.

"The Nutcracker is a world-famous ballet created by the great ballet master Marius Petipa. It is loved by children and adults all year round. The subtle psychology of the characters and their movements, the brilliant theatricality of the director, the amazing costumes. The Nutcracker is the story of a girl called Clara. During the Christmas holidays, she travels to a fantastic world.

State Academic Ballet Theatre of St. Petersburg:

The St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre, named after Leonid Yakobson, has a 50-year history and bears the name of an outstanding Russian choreographer of the 20th century. The first ballet company of the Theatre was founded on 12 November 1966, ordered by the Ministry of Culture of the USSR and named "Choreographic Miniatures". In 1969 Leonid Veniaminovich Yakobson became the head of the company. From that moment on a great ballet history began that continues to this day. Leonid Yakobson became an innovator in the history of not only Russian, but also world ballet. Today, the St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre’s collective and school are among the strongest in Russia and the world.

Since 2011 the theatre’s artistic director is Honoured Artist of Russia Andrian Guryevich Fadeev. He preserves and develops traditions. The company is made up of students from the best schools of choreography as well as experienced teachers. With classical productions of Russian ballet, the troupe actively tours the world. Leading Russian artists and directors create the costumes and sets.

Bangkok Royal Symphony Orchestra:

The Bangkok Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1982 under the royal patronage of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn. In 1985, it was registered as the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, and since 2016 it has been called the "Bangkok Royal Symphony Orchestra". Since 15 April 2018, it has been under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The orchestra has become the most sought-after orchestra in Thailand under the Princess’ leadership.

The Thai Cultural Centre, located in the centre of Bangkok, was chosen for the Ballet Theatre performances in Bangkok. On 1 April 1985, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn laid the first foundation stone. She named this place the Thai Cultural Centre. His Royal Highness King Bhumibol Adulyadej officially opened the Thai Cultural Centre on 9 October 1987.

In Phuket, the performances will take place at Laguna Grove, the first integrated complex in Asia. It is ideally located on the northwest coast of Phuket in the Bang Tao area. Art of Events has developed a unique stage, partners and boxes to create the atmosphere of a true classical theatre. Guests will be able to enjoy the ballet.

An extension of international cooperation is the International Festival of Russian Ballet. This event will be a meeting of the cultures of two nations and an incomparable experience, conceived and implemented by Art of Events with the aim of supporting and expanding Thai-Russian relations.

The ballet is organized by Art of Events, one of the leading companies in the organization of unique events in South East Asia and the Middle East, including celebrity concerts, music festivals, shows, exclusive events and other large-scale events.

The specialists at Art of Events Entertainment have impeccable taste and skill. They create unique and unforgettable events that are remembered for a lifetime. Their professionalism and attention to detail guarantee that every event is organised at the highest level. They are able to satisfy even the most demanding clients.

The performances of the St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre in honour of Leonid Yakobson are under the patronage of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Thailand.

Phuket - Laguna Grove, Lagoon Rd, Choeng Thale, Thalang district,

Ticket «Swan Lake» Phuket - https://www.eventpop.me/e/15150/hkt-swanlake

Ticket «The Nutcracker» Phuket - https://www.eventpop.me/e/15151/hkt-nutcracker

