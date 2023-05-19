333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand’s International Ballet Week!

Thailand’s International Ballet Week!

In December 2023, Bangkok and Phuket will host a unique event - the tour of the St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre named after Leonid Yakobson as part of the Russian Ballet Week in Thailand.


By Advertorial

Friday 19 May 2023, 03:05PM

« »

The festival of Russian ballet will be an incredible combination of history and modern culture. It will include entertainment and magnificent performances by world-class artists.

Two performances will take place in Bangkok on the 19th and 20th of December: "Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, and on the 23rd and 24th of December, for the first time in the history of Phuket and the southern part of Thailand, these performances will be shown in the open air. The performances will be accompanied by the Bangkok Royal Symphony Orchestra with invited conductor Valery Ovsyannikov.

"Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker" are works that have become real legends of ballet culture. They will open the world of grace, elegance and beauty to the audience.

"Classical choreography and impeccable orchestral accompaniment in Swan Lake. The St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre, named after Leonid Yakobson, is an amazing, unforgettable reflection of the traditional ballet school recognised all over the world. The production was created by the ballet master Marius Petipa. It is the story of Princess Odette, who turns into a swan every night, and her love for the Prince.

"The Nutcracker is a world-famous ballet created by the great ballet master Marius Petipa. It is loved by children and adults all year round. The subtle psychology of the characters and their movements, the brilliant theatricality of the director, the amazing costumes. The Nutcracker is the story of a girl called Clara. During the Christmas holidays, she travels to a fantastic world.

State Academic Ballet Theatre of St. Petersburg:

The St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre, named after Leonid Yakobson, has a 50-year history and bears the name of an outstanding Russian choreographer of the 20th century. The first ballet company of the Theatre was founded on 12 November 1966, ordered by the Ministry of Culture of the USSR and named "Choreographic Miniatures". In 1969 Leonid Veniaminovich Yakobson became the head of the company. From that moment on a great ballet history began that continues to this day. Leonid Yakobson became an innovator in the history of not only Russian, but also world ballet. Today, the St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre’s collective and school are among the strongest in Russia and the world.

Since 2011 the theatre’s artistic director is Honoured Artist of Russia Andrian Guryevich Fadeev. He preserves and develops traditions. The company is made up of students from the best schools of choreography as well as experienced teachers. With classical productions of Russian ballet, the troupe actively tours the world. Leading Russian artists and directors create the costumes and sets.

Bangkok Royal Symphony Orchestra:

The Bangkok Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1982 under the royal patronage of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn. In 1985, it was registered as the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, and since 2016 it has been called the "Bangkok Royal Symphony Orchestra". Since 15 April 2018, it has been under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The orchestra has become the most sought-after orchestra in Thailand under the Princess’ leadership.

The Thai Cultural Centre, located in the centre of Bangkok, was chosen for the Ballet Theatre performances in Bangkok. On 1 April 1985, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn laid the first foundation stone. She named this place the Thai Cultural Centre. His Royal Highness King Bhumibol Adulyadej officially opened the Thai Cultural Centre on 9 October 1987.

In Phuket, the performances will take place at Laguna Grove, the first integrated complex in Asia. It is ideally located on the northwest coast of Phuket in the Bang Tao area. Art of Events has developed a unique stage, partners and boxes to create the atmosphere of a true classical theatre. Guests will be able to enjoy the ballet.

An extension of international cooperation is the International Festival of Russian Ballet. This event will be a meeting of the cultures of two nations and an incomparable experience, conceived and implemented by Art of Events with the aim of supporting and expanding Thai-Russian relations.

The ballet is organized by Art of Events, one of the leading companies in the organization of unique events in South East Asia and the Middle East, including celebrity concerts, music festivals, shows, exclusive events and other large-scale events.

The specialists at Art of Events Entertainment have impeccable taste and skill. They create unique and unforgettable events that are remembered for a lifetime. Their professionalism and attention to detail guarantee that every event is organised at the highest level. They are able to satisfy even the most demanding clients.

The performances of the St. Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre in honour of Leonid Yakobson are under the patronage of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Thailand.

Phuket - Laguna Grove, Lagoon Rd, Choeng Thale, Thalang district,

Ticket «Swan Lake» Phuket - https://www.eventpop.me/e/15150/hkt-swanlake

Ticket «The Nutcracker» Phuket - https://www.eventpop.me/e/15151/hkt-nutcracker

Join the St Petersburg State Academic Ballet Theatre, named after Leonid Yakobson, in Thailand and don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unforgettable event.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

When the washing is still green
Joaquin Phoenix shines where ‘Beau Is Afraid’ fails
World’s your oyster at ‘333 At The Beach’
‘Guardians Vol 3’ gets emotional, arrives with wow reviews
Growing goodies in the garden
Evil Dead back on the ‘rise’
1,000km walk from Pattaya to Phuket to raise funds for ‘Take Care Kids’ charity
Phuket Yacht Club to host informal Anzac Day commemorations
The catch of the day
Stunning ‘Suzume’ takes anime to another level
Rock Salt 7th Anniversary Celebration
Donating Mobility: Wheelchairs for those in need
Catch and transmit: Phuket through the optic of Niravit Voravanitcha
Sam Raimi still original with ‘65’
Super Mario Bros. back in action

 

Phuket community
Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

Kurt...International laws have no relevance to this matter as the incident was within 12 nautical m...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Christy...Tort law in democracies have what is termed "defamation." Seems to work ok and n...(Read More)

Patong local election to affect Bangla area

Cue gnashing of teeth and rending of clothes on thaigeezer, 555....(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

Playing on his phone, 'fell asleep' or picking his nose?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

@PN. Boat diver ?? [Thanks. Fixed - Ed]...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

@Kamala Pete. LMAO. Or maybe he 'fell asleep' at the helm, like his land based taxi brethren...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

the more the merrier. If he is blocked the people responsible could ultimately have blood on their h...(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

The exact cause of the 'accident' cannot be concluded at this time? I would have thought it ...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

According international laws this boat disaster is a 'ships disaster'. And that under the ey...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

That Thai Pattani Insurance is just providing B500,000 per injured passenger doesn't dismiss the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
SALA
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
BahtSold
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket

 