Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand’s hotel bookings continue to rise, says Expedia report

BANGKOK: Overall demand for Thailand hotels has increased by 10% year-on-year according to the latest Expedia Group data showing hotel demand trends to Thailand.

tourismeconomics
By TTR Weekly

Wednesday 12 June 2019, 09:55AM

Image: Expedia

Image: Expedia

Image: Expedia

Image: Expedia

Image: Expedia

Image: Expedia

The report claims Thai accommodation partners are enjoying steady growth as evidenced by Expedia Group’s data over the last 12 months.

Based on demand generated by Expedia Group’s portfolio of travel brands, booking trends through the group shows the USA remains the largest market to Thailand, with demand growing by 20% year-on-year.

China now is the second largest market to Thailand, surpassing Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea for the first time in the past two years according to the group’s booking data.

Alongside China’s strong performance, India has also upped its game, moving up three ranks to gain a place in Thai’s top 10 international markets.

Chinese and Indian travellers demonstrate a growing appetite for premium accommodation – more than 60% of the bookings made by Chinese, 55% of bookings made by Indians were in four-star and five-star hotels. This trend is in line with Thai’s government focus to attract more high-end arrivals from China and India.

In terms of popular destinations, Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya are the most popular for Chinese and Indian travellers. Hua Hin (110% year on year), Phi Phi Island (100%) and Lipe Island (100%) emerge as the rising markets with triple-digit demand increase during the same period.

Recent research found that 80% of international travellers, regardless of age, believe it would be helpful to book accommodations in one place.

Recognising the trend, Expedia Group’s data confirmed a rising demand for one-stop shopping experiences represented a 50% year-on-year increase in international package bookings.

Expedia Group’s packages, allow travellers to combine hotel, airfare, car bookings and tour options in a single booking.

It gives travellers the ability to efficiently book their trips in one-go, saving money and time.

In particular, the data uncovered that Chinese travellers are the driving force behind the strong demand for packages into Thailand.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Chinese make almost one in three international package bookings. China is also the fastest growing market for packages as demand skyrocketed by 200% year on year.

India is trending in the same direction, with package demand up by 160% yoy. Other markets tracking triple-digit growth in package demand include Ireland (130%), South Korea (120%) and Indonesia (100%).

“We are pleased to see Expedia Group is contributing to the country’s grand scheme of tourism growth,” said Expedia Group market management director, Pimpawee Nopakitgumjorn.

“Accommodation players who look to build a strong base of international customers should consider our unique package offerings, as we know international package bookers coming to Thailand typically, stay half-day longer, pay 10% more on accommodation and 50% less likely to cancel their bookings, compared to those who booked standalone deals.”

Expedia Group confirms that the UAE, South Africa and Israel are the new high-end markets for hoteliers to tap. Travellers from these markets typically spend 15% more on accommodation and stay one day longer than the average international counterparts.

Moreover, a whopping 70% of the total bookings made by these nationalities were in four-star and five-star hotels where travellers paid 50% more on daily accommodation.

When it comes to popular destinations, UAE, South African and Israeli travellers prefer staying in Bangkok to experience the bustling metropolitan vibe, or chilling at the beachside in Phuket, Pattaya, Samui and Phangan island.

Accommodation partners wanting to capture this new stream of high-value travellers need to be aware of the peak seasons. Data showed that UAE travellers prefer travelling from June to September and December to January, while both Israeli and South Africa travellers prefer travelling from December to February.

Read original story here.

Of note, Expedia signed a memorandum of Understanding with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Sept last year to help “drive more valuable international travellers to the Kingdom” and to develop travel to secondary tourism destinations throughout the country. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year
King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport
Phuket Property Guide: Driving downward pressures
Silence is golden: Boating with no generator noise
TAT targets Eastern European market in bid to boost yacht tourism
Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer
Hotels vs Airbnb: JLL report splits the difference
Duty-free bidders for airports down to three
Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion
Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists
Tour operators want better marine protection system
Strong headwind slows growth
Keep up with the online payment revolution, urges expert
Tourism flourishes despite Chinese slide
King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

 

Phuket community
Install solid lane dividers in Chalong Underpass, says Phuket poll

As we have seen the photos of a jackknifed truck + trailer in PN Opinion of 02 June, solid lane divi...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

I think any head injuries due to not wearing a helmet should be billed to the patient, also their in...(Read More)

Install solid lane dividers in Chalong Underpass, says Phuket poll

Wasn't he the one who in another article said the underpass was dangerous? Classic coming from t...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

Why the Rawai Mayor not put the Phuket traffic police in the spotlight for negligence of duty? No p...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

Well, the way many phuket road users behave in traffic, it is a miracle that not more die on the roa...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

Nice idea, but we have seen it all before, and yet... no change, there is a reasons, Thais don't...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

With respect for this great life saving initiative, a pity that the first safety steps are skipped o...(Read More)

Injured bottlenose dolphin rescued at Thai Muang

Yes Sir Burr, I have also been silenced, as the kowtowing PN apparently doesn't want to tell it ...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

What a shame this money will be squandered as we have seen with previous initiatives. Lets see prope...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn that blue skies does not mean the surf is safe

Captain of the 'ship Phuket', the Phuket Governor, should investigate financial books of Or...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Baan and Beyond
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand

 