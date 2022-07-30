Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand ‘has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia’

Thailand ‘has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia’

BANGKOK: Thailand has the highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia thanks to a national conservation project implemented since 2010, according to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa.

animalswildlife
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 July 2022, 01:13PM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Yesterday (July 29), at an event commemorating International Tiger Day held at Bueng Chawak Chalermphrakiat in Suphan Buri, Mr Varawut said the National Strategy for Tiger Conservation 2010-2022 endorsed by the government has played a key role in protecting the big cats, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said Thailand was praised for its efficient wildlife conservation efforts by its Asean counterparts at the 4th Asia Ministerial Conference on Tiger Conservation held from Jan 19 to 21 in Malaysia.

“Thailand’s tiger conservation and population recovery plans are certified by international standards. We have successfully improved their habitation areas by using the latest technology and the smart patrol system," said Mr Varawut.

He said the tiger population in the Thungyai and Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuaries increased from 42 in 2012 to 100 this year as a result of the smart patrol system.

The same technology has been installed in 213 protected forest parks.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Mr Varawut said the government aims to make Thailand the leading country in Southeast Asia in terms of the size of its tiger population by 2034.

Phadet Laithong, director of the department’s Wildlife Conservation Office, said India has the highest tiger population in the world.

“We have seen tiger footprints from the cameras installed in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, and it is estimated there are 148-149 tigers in the forests, the highest number in Southeast Asia,” said Mr Phadet.

“To conserve tigers means to conserve the forests where animals live. The biodiversity of an area always correlates with its tiger population.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Sir Burr | 30 July 2022 - 15:05:54 

Totally false.
The country with the most wild tigers, by far is India. Most of them in the Sunderban mangrove forest.
Thailand doesn't even come in the top five countries.
I'm surprised at PN for not checking this dubious sounding claim.

Prab | 30 July 2022 - 14:59:29 

guess that since when the locked the ItalThai guy all tigers and panther have re started to regenerate..lol then pls keep him locked

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

45 COVID cases identified at Phuket home for the elderly
US seeks to dampen China fury on Pelosi’s potential Taiwan trip
South Korean carriers resume flights to Phuket
Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket
Firearms seized in Chalong, Rawai drug raids
Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, one deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops on Bangla cannabis stroll, Bangkok home to 2nd monkeypox case || July 29
Brit, Dane caught in Phuket high-roller gambling den
Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team
Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox
Phuket officials honour birthday tributes for HM King
Russian arms dealer extradited from Thailand unaware of US swap: wife
Aviation agencies put on alert for peak season
Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout

 

Phuket community
Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches

If the navy wants to do something useful instead of talking about women bra's at beaches than it...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

Good to see those international sanctions are having the desired effect. Well done America. ...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

This will not happen for many years, with a direct route from Russia....(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

@Kamala Pete. Your comment is surely tongue in cheek. If not, I despair. ...(Read More)

Thailand ‘has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia’

Totally false. The country with the most wild tigers, by far is India. Most of them in the Sunderba...(Read More)

Thailand ‘has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia’

guess that since when the locked the ItalThai guy all tigers and panther have re started to regenera...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

Aeroflot is short of spare parts for it's fleet due to international sanctions. Has to skeleton ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Mpox M-pox can also be respirated in - sorry doc, actvities Thailand specializes in such as prost...(Read More)

Brit, Dane caught in Phuket high-roller gambling den

i have nothing against gambling but also i dont get why those idiot can't simply go to gamble wh...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Sars-2; v.B..5, Monkey-pox. Marburg and a few variations on Ebola all arisen in the last year. This...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 