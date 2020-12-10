Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand gives virus vaccine pledge to Acmecs members

Thailand gives virus vaccine pledge to Acmecs members

THAILAND: Thailand will be ready to manufacture and distribute COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (Acmecs) grouping by mid 2021, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealth
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 10 December 2020, 09:06AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attends the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit held online yesterday (Dec 9). Photo: Government House.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attends the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit held online yesterday (Dec 9). Photo: Government House.

He made the announcement yesterday (Dec 9) at Government House during the 9th Acmecs Summit held online with the leaders of the other four member countries - Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam - and Asean’s secretary-general.

Hosted by Cambodia, the meeting focused on COVID-19’s impacts on people’s income in the subregion.

Gen Prayut told the meeting that Thailand would help strengthen Acmecs, particularly in regard to public health.

He told the leaders about Thailand’s deal to reserve doses of COVID-19 vaccine from a British company and the country expected to receive a licence to manufacture it by mid-2021.

“Thailand would classify COVID-19 medicines and vaccine as public goods so that people in the Mekong region would have equal access to them at reasonable prices,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Regarding post-pandemic recovery and development, Thailand would help promote the subregion as a safe area with economic opportunities and partnerships, the premier said.

Thailand promised to contribute US$200 million (B6 billion) to a fund aimed at implementing projects that would boost the subregion’s development. The money will also be spent on establishing an Acmecs secretariat, according to Gen Prayut.

Meanwhile, Thailand and neighbouring countries in the Mekong subregion have laid out measures to prevent and tackle haze and smoke problems in 2021.

Pollution Control Department director-general, Atthaphon Charoenchansa, yesterday said Thailand, Myanmar and Laos discussed preparations to combat the problem during a videoconference.

The other countries commended Thailand for its use of technology to manage air quality, give three-day forecasts on air quality, satellite monitoring and an application to aid fighting wildfires. Haze and smoke has become an annual problem in the subregion, peaking from January to April.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Push to repeal lese majeste laws goes to UN? Nightclub responds after raid! || December 11
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced
Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident
Phuket ‘Commerce Market’ hoped to spur B500k in spending
Tide turning for Mekong protesters
Phuket officials promise to fight corruption
Phang Nga Governor issues another warning over returnees from COVID risk areas
Thai Airways flight reboot plan delayed
Barcelona’s Griezmann cuts Huawei links over Uighurs surveillance claims
Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops extort dealer, sell his drugs! Saving face over alleged cop killer? || December 10
Phuket officials push events to support tourism
Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa
Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Khok Kloi
Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ cut short after virus case

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 