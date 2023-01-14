Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand get vital away goals in Hanoi

Thailand get vital away goals in Hanoi

FOOTBALL: Two away goals ensure Thailand hold a slender advantage in their bid to become back-to-back champions after a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Asean Football Federation final in Hanoi on Friday night (Jan 13).

Saturday 14 January 2023, 09:37AM

Do Duy Manh of Vietnam and Poramet Arjvirai of Thailand vie for the ball during the first leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Friday night. Photo: AFP

Do Duy Manh of Vietnam and Poramet Arjvirai of Thailand vie for the ball during the first leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Friday night. Photo: AFP

A 24th-minute strike from Nguyen Tien Linh ‒ moving him level with Teerasil Dangda in the race for the top scorer award ‒ sent Vietnam into the break with a narrow lead before goals from Poramet Arjvirai and Sarach Yooyen put Thailand in control, reports the Bangkok Post.

Just when it seemed that the tie was leaning decisively in Thailand’s favour, substitute Vu Van Thanh struck in the 88th minute to set up a thrilling second leg at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok on Monday (Jan 16).

Thailand had surprised the hosts by resting three key starters, including the tournament’s all-time leading scorer Teerasil, as well as switching their tactical approach but with neither team taking too many early risks it was a tense opening spell.

Midway through the half, though, things sprang to life as a surging run down the right from Que Ngoc Hai saw the central defender deliver a delightful cross that was met by a diving Tien Linh.

The timing of his run left defender Kritsada Kaman flat footed and the powerful forward made no mistake when through on goal to fire Vietnam ahead, to the delight of the crowd at My Dinh Stadium.

Rocked by the goal, Thailand looked to respond immediately with Dang Van Lam alert to deny Peeradon Chamratsamee in the 37th minute before only the crossbar stopped the visitors from pulling level in the 43rd minute as Theerathon Bunmathan smashed a free-kick from the top of the box off the frame of the goal.

Pro Property Partners

Vietnam took that narrow lead to the break but three minutes after the restart it evaporated as a lofted ball from deep from Theerathon caught the usually alert Vietnamese defence napping with Poramet controlling the ball, cutting inside and firing home between defender and ‘keeper to make it 1-1.

A simple, deflected, cross almost caught out the visiting keeper Kampol Pathomakkakul shortly afterwards before Thailand then rocked the home crowd with a second goal.

Another delightful, first-time, ball from the assist king Theerathon released Sarach who was through on goal and made no mistake, rifling past Van Lam at his near post to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute.

Just as it appeared as though Thailand would hold that decisive advantage, Vietnam struck late on to keep their title hopes well and truly alive.

An 88th-minute corner from the left wasn’t dealt with by Thailand with the ball finding its way to substitute Van Thanh who smashed home through a raft of bodies from well outside of the box to complete the dramatic 2-2 draw and leave everything to play for in Bangkok on Monday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

From Phuket Yacht Club to the Sydney to Hobart race
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Potter’s misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card
Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed
Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
War Elephants cruise into AFF final
Gareth Bale calls time on glittering football career
World’s top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament
Malaysia edge Thailand in first AFF semi-final
Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage
Newcastle stunned, Liverpool held on day of FA Cup surprises
Tributes for ‘Mad Dog’ surfer killed by Nazare waves
Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia
Arsenal held by battling Newcastle as Man Utd cruise
War Elephants advance to semi-finals

 

Phuket community
Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

JohnC, you make a strong stand in this. Would a here living well respected member of yachting/diving...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’

Not surprised. There is a difference between thai touting/marketing themselve and reality, as we see...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Why should I complain about not regular cleaned drains, so clear are to small for more and more conc...(Read More)

No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver

What has paying homage to buddha's footprint got to do with a story about a lost diver?...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’

Lucky if it is even 6 metres wide. Can't believe they are not surfacing it properly. Come next r...(Read More)

Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket

Of course they were helping criminals. Immigration wear the RTP uniforms as well don't they!...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Sorry Kamala Pete, I do believe the film+ comment reporting of CNN more than your/Haralds reaction. ...(Read More)

High driver travels 10km at speed without front tyre on Phuket road

LOL. That's really funny. I'm not sure if the YaBa had anything to do with his poor driving ...(Read More)

Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online

Or do as many locals do, don't worry about having a licence at all. Lets face it, in Phuket you ...(Read More)

Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

Come on, we all know it was an insurance job. He paid a couple of people to steal his own boat so he...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 