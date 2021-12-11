BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand fully recognises mixed vaccination

Thailand fully recognises mixed vaccination

PHUKET: The ’Phuket Info Center’ – operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior – has posted an update on which vaccines are recognised by Thailand as of Dec 11.

Sunday 12 December 2021, 03:22PM

As of Dec 11, Thailand recognises seven COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: The ’Phuket Info Center

As of Dec 11, Thailand recognises seven COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: The ’Phuket Info Center

The vaccines approved by Thailand include :

  • CoronaVac (Sinovac)
  • AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield)
  • Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty)
  • Moderna
  • COVILO (Sinopharm)
  • Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Sputnik V
  • Covaxin

The ’Phuket Info Center’ also noted that Thailand fully recognizes mixed vaccination. However, the person’s second dose needs to be administered based on the recommended timeframe for each vaccine type as follows:

  • Sinovac second dose after two weeks;
  • AstraZeneca second dose after four weeks;
  • Pfizer-BioNTech second dose after three weeks;
  • Moderna second dose after four weeks;
  • Sinopharm: second dose after three weeks;
  • Sputnik V second dose after three weeks;
  • Covaxin second dose after four weeks.

Thus, to be considered fully vaccinated, the person’s second dose must be administered at least 14 days before their travel.

Those vaccinated with Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine do not need to receive their second dose to be considered fully vaccinated.

CBRE Phuket

Those previously infected with COVID-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine within three months after their recovery. In this case, their proof or medical record of COVID-19 recovery must be submitted alongside the single-dose vaccination certificate.

A person who have been fully vaccinated before contracting COVID-19 is still considered to be fully vaccinated.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 within three months before travelling to Thailand must present a valid COVID-19 recovery form or medical certificate certifying that they have recovered from COVID-19 or are asymptomatic in case their COVID-19 RT-PCR test shows a positive result.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast
Family of slain motorbike taxi driver still ‘clueless’ as to reason for murder
More easing of COVID-19 curbs likely
Phuket pioneer Alan Cooke passes away
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in six US states
New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn
Phuket Opinion: A sporting chance
New stimulus measures to be New Year’s gifts
Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, one new death
Food festival offensive launched to boost Phuket economy
New driver slams car into shop
Xmas, lies and videotape: is it curtains for Boris?
Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab
Cannabis clinics set to mushroom
Thai COVID response top in SE Asia

 

Phuket community
Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Which Cheangwat came last? [Only top 15 were named. Singburi ranked 15th -- Ed]...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A sporting chance

The Phuket News could do their bit by promoting events such as the Toyota car racing at Saphan Hin a...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

There's noting wrong with being a sex worker which is actually sensibly legal in Thailand. It...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Contact embassies/consulates? That was possible during the CoE period. Now they tell you to contact ...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

@reality check, Excuse the farangs who comment on something Thai Officialdom draw attention for the...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

Maybe a map would be nice....(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

@Christy - foreign men are certainly the primary target audience for prostitution (Thai men equally ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Normally when I call Hotline numbers, pressing 9 for English it gets answered in Thai, then there...(Read More)

Cannabis clinics set to mushroom

@fascinated. That's because Kanucks were already pizza munching zombies so legalising it made no...(Read More)

Food festival offensive launched to boost Phuket economy

"Food Festival Offensive". Very accurate heading. It is offensive that the TAT think that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 