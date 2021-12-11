Thailand fully recognises mixed vaccination

PHUKET: The ’Phuket Info Center’ – operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior – has posted an update on which vaccines are recognised by Thailand as of Dec 11.

The vaccines approved by Thailand include :

CoronaVac (Sinovac)

AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield)

Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty)

Moderna

COVILO (Sinopharm)

J anssen (Johnson & Johnson)

anssen (Johnson & Johnson) Sputnik V

Covaxin

The ’Phuket Info Center’ also noted that Thailand fully recognizes mixed vaccination. However, the person’s second dose needs to be administered based on the recommended timeframe for each vaccine type as follows:

Sinovac – second dose after two weeks;

second dose after weeks; AstraZeneca – second dose after four weeks;

second dose after weeks; Pfizer-BioNTech – second dose after three weeks;

second dose after weeks; Moderna – second dose after four weeks ;

second dose after weeks Sinopharm: – second dose after three weeks;

second dose after weeks; Sputnik V – second dose after three weeks;

second dose after weeks; Covaxin – second dose after four weeks.

Thus, to be considered fully vaccinated, the person’s second dose must be administered at least 14 days before their travel.

Those vaccinated with Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine do not need to receive their second dose to be considered fully vaccinated.

Those previously infected with COVID-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine within three months after their recovery. In this case, their proof or medical record of COVID-19 recovery must be submitted alongside the single-dose vaccination certificate.

A person who have been fully vaccinated before contracting COVID-19 is still considered to be fully vaccinated.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 within three months before travelling to Thailand must present a valid COVID-19 recovery form or medical certificate certifying that they have recovered from COVID-19 or are asymptomatic in case their COVID-19 RT-PCR test shows a positive result.