FOOTBALL: The absence of Thailand’s four foreign-based stars has forced national team coach Milovan Rajevac to kick off a search for a new captain to lead the side at this year’s Suzuki Cup.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 September 2018, 09:51AM

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac talks to Chanathip Songkrasin. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmathan (Japan) and Kawin Thamsatchanan (Belgium) – the last three of them being former Thailand skippers – have been allowed to skip the Asean championship and play for their clubs by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

Rajevac believes that the absence of these players will have some effect to the War Elephants’ defence of the title in the Nov 8-Dec 15 Suzuki Cup.

“For sure I am on the lookout for a new captain and we will definitely miss our foreign-based players,” said Rajevac.

“However, we have a number of good players in the country and some of them will learn a lot from playing in different countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, the FAT will organise a testimonial match for former Thailand goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool next month.

The Thai national team is scheduled to play two warm-up matches before the Suzuki Cup.

They face Hong Kong on Oct 11 and take on Trinidad and Tobago four days later.

The game with Trinidad and Tobago will be the testimonial match for Sinthaweechai, who played for the national team for 14 years.

The match will see 36-year-old Sinthaweechai in a Thailand national team shirt for the last time and will be played at Suphanburi Stadium, the goalkeeper’s home ground in Thai League 1.

Sinthaweechai said: “When I announced my retirement it was likely a dream coming to an end. Yes, 14 years was a long time and it was an honour to play for my country for such a long time.”

Read original story here.