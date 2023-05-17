British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games

Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games

SEA GAMES: The 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games comes to an end today (May 17) with Thailand finishing in second place in the overall medal table.

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 May 2023, 11:00AM

Thai players pose after winning the gold medal in the women’s water polo tournament. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

Thai players pose after winning the gold medal in the women’s water polo tournament. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

The Thais finished with a total of 312 medals, including 108 gold, 96 silver and 108 bronze, behind winners Vietnam and ahead of Indoensia.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for the last day of the Games in Phnom Penh today.

In yesterday’s action, badminton star Supanida Katethong was crowned the women’s singles champion after beating fellow Thai Lalinrat Chaiwan 21-12, 21-14 in the gold medal match, reports the Bangkok Post.

Men’s doubles pair Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun lost to Pramudya Kusumawardana Riyanto and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob of Indonesia 21-17, 21-19 in the final.

Indonesia’s Christian Adinata took the men’s singles gold after beating compatriot Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-12, 18-21, 21-18.

Indonesia also won the women’s doubles and the mixed doubles titles.

Elsewhere, the women’s water polo team won their fourth SEA Games gold medal after beating Indonesia 17-8 for their second win in a three-team competition. Singapore got silver.

The men’s team beat Philippines 13-7 in the bronze medal match.

The Thai jet ski team dominated the last day of competition, winning four gold and one bronze medals.

Permphon Teerapatpanich won the runabout stock event with 173 points while teammate Nuttakorn Pupakdee (151) took bronze. Aqsa Sutan Aswar of Indonesia (154) got silver.

Tanawin Molee (173 points) and Narathip Thongyoo (152) finished 1-2 in the ski 1500 stock event. The bronze medal went to Kay Vansiden (140) of Cambodia.

Arnon Hongklang (168) won the ski lite gold medal while Nantawat Singurai (154) took bronze.

Saly Oumoeut (161) of Cambodia was second.

Pianrat Srikongruk won the runabout 1100 stock event with 180 points.

Sasina Phiw-ngam won bronze with 134. Billy Joseph Yang Ang of the Philippines (137) took silver.

Thailand’s sepak takraw teams enjoyed a golden double yesterday after both the men’s and women’s quadrant teams won the titles.

The men’s team defeated Indonesia 2-0 (21-18, 21-16) while the women’s team beat Vietnam 2-0 (22-20, 24-22) in the finals.

Weightlifter Duangaksorn Chaidee won the gold medal in the women’s over-71kg category.

The Thai star made a total lift of 270kg, with 122kg in the snatch and 148 in the clean and jerk to claim her second SEA Games gold medal.

Nurul Akmal of Indonesia was second with 263kg (115 and 148) and Pha Si Ro of Vietnam third with 246kg (106 and 140).

Rungsuriya Panya only managed to win silver in the men’s 91kg category with a 358kg (155 and 203) total, only one kg less than his Vietnamese rival Tran Dinh Thang, who took gold with a combined lift of 359kg (150 and 209).

The Pavilions Phuket

The Thai cricket team also struck gold after winning the women’s T10 event.

Thailand (13/0) defeated the Philippines (11/9) by 10 wickets.

In beach volleyball, the Thai women’s team beat Indonesia 2-1 to win the gold medal but the men lost to Indonesia 2-1 in the title match.

In traditional boat race, Thailand took the gold medal in the men’s TBR 12 crews (U24) 800m event but only got silver in the mixed TBR 12 crews (U24) 800m event.

Table tennis star Suthasini Sawettabut had to settle for silver after losing to Jian Zeng of Singapore 4-3 (11-8, 11-8, 11-9, 3-11, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9) in the women’s singles final.

The men’s basketball team won the bronze medal after they defeated Indonesia 83-69 in the third-place play-off match.

In field hockey, Thailand lost to Malaysia 3-1 in the women’s team final.

In judo, Thailand lost to Vietnam 4-3 in the mixed team final.

In floor ball, the women’s team lost to Indonesia 4-2 in the final.

In kickboxing, Sittichok Naksawad lost to Toni Kristian Hutapea of Indonesia 2-1 in the men’s full contact 54kg gold medal match.

In the men’s football final Thailand lost 5-2 to Indonesia after extra time in a hot-tempered match that had seven goals, four players sent off and two mass brawls.

Thailand ready for 2025 SEA Games

Meanwhile, three Thai cities are ready to organise the next SEA Games in 2025, officials said yesterday.

The 33rd edition of the biennial event will be held in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla from Dec 9-20, 2025, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani told a press conference in Phnom Penh.

“Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla are big provinces and are well-equipped with venues and personnel to host the Games,” Gongsak said.

“We do not need to build new stadiums and athletes’ villages - we just have to refurbish the existing venues.

“Transportation is also convenient in the three cities. This will give chances for more people to participate in the tournament.”

Gongsak said Thailand will mainly focus on organising “international sports” which feature at the Olympics and Asian Games.

He said the SEA Games Federation Council has approved new regulations which allow the host country to organise only four “regional sports.”

The 32nd SEA Games has featured some controversial events including Cambodian martial arts Kun Khmer and Kun Bokator, finswimming, and ouk chaktrang [Khmer chess].

- Additional reporting by The Phuket News

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indonesia beat Thais in bad-tempered SEA Games football final
SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot
Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia
Women shuttlers make it six in a row
Thai women win 4x100m relay title, silver for men
Kieran decimates rivals for 2nd gold
Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends
Thailand women win LPGA International Crown
A golden day for Thais in Cambodia
Arsenal pass Newcastle test to keep pressure on Man City
Verstappen beats Pérez to extend title lead

 

Phuket community
Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid

It would be strange that 250 appointed 'army senators', who never worked up themselve in th...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

It all happens due to lack of education, not looking further than their nose. No learning and respon...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

Photo's show that all inhabitants of that soi have the same problem. Mr Brett can unite forces, ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

It is perfectly legal for a foreigner to own a house- just not the land it sits on. ...(Read More)

Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck

Heroines to chalong but only made the Bypass and 'fell asleep'? He should bottle his blood a...(Read More)

Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide

How is her being 4 months pregnant has any relevancy to the case? an alleged killer is an alleged ki...(Read More)

Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide

Let's hope that includes all those in uniform who abettored or benefited from this extremely sic...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

The only planning that goes into road improvements are by local officials that plan how much of the ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

BTW: when the same work was done on my street in Kamala 7 years ago, they did the same and ultimatel...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

hmmm how does Brett own his own home in Thailand ?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 