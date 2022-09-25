Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand expect tough fight in third-place play-off

Thailand expect tough fight in third-place play-off

FOOTBALL: Malaysia take on Tajikistan in the King’s Cup final but as far as the local fans are concerned, all eyes will be on the third-place showdown between hosts Thailand and Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday (Sept 25).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 25 September 2022, 09:59AM

Getting ready: Thailand players take part in a training session. Photo: Bangkok Post

Getting ready: Thailand players take part in a training session. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants will go into the match at Chiang Mai’s 700th Anniversary Stadium at 5.30pm without injured captain Chanathip Songkrasin. The final is scheduled to kick off at 8.30pm at the same venue, reports Bangkok Post.

The Thais were beaten 5-3 by regional foes Malaysia in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at time on Wednesday (Sept 21) when Tajikistan edged Trinidad and Tobago 2-1.

Thailand head coach Mano Polking, who has faced the wrath of Thai football fans for his failure to take the War Elephants to the final, told a pre-match conference yesterday that his men "are ready to create a good result against Trinidad and Tobago."

"The fans’ reaction on social media is understandable because the entire team was also disappointed by the outcome of the match against Malaysia.

"The criticism of the game is acceptable but all those reports about lack of discipline in the team camp are simply not true.

"Like us, they [Trinidad and Tobago] also lost on Wednesday so we don’t know how many changes they will make to their starting line-up. But we have a few different plans ready for the match.

"They are ranked higher than us in the world and many of their players play for reputed clubs. It is a big test for our team."

Thai left wing back Theerathon Bunmathan said: "We are disappointed that we couldn’t reach the final but this third-place match is also important for us. I hope that the Thai fans will come to the venue to cheer the team."

Trinidad and Tobago coach Angus Eve is also looking forward to a better show from his players today.

"We are in a confident mood despite our loss in the first match. The players did well and created a lot of chances, but they’ll have to be better at availing such chances against Thailand.

"Thailand have a good style and they combine well. We will not take them for granted as they are a strong team." Mano added that Chanathip will be returning to his club in Japan on Monday (Sept 26).

"Chanathip has been examined by doctors and MRI scan suggests he has a torn groin. He will need to take a break for 3-4 weeks.

The third-place match will be live on Thai Rath TV (32) and AIS Play, while the final will be beamed live by AIS Play.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cricket the Winner as Phuket XI host touring Kajang Panthers
Young Thai driver makes karting history
Celest one fight away from her dream
Asia Long Drive a big hit at Laguna Phuket
Natthakritta among WAAP contenders
Formula One adds Las Vegas as 2023 calendar grows to 24 races
Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’
Wounded Australia write to World Rugby over refereeing concerns
Arsenal regain top spot, field youngest ever Premier League player
Thailand advance to Davis Cup World Group I play-offs
Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs
Phuket expat spurs windsurfing renaissance
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule
Federer hails ‘incredible adventure’ as he announces retirement
LIV Golf’s Norman has ‘no interest’ in talking to PGA Tour

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

amen to that..lol....let make a tunnel from katu to patong first though......(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

I can imagine there is a secret plan to widen the access road to demolish houses located direct alon...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

No JohnC, the 2 Thai Tsunami buoys are not working. The Navy will make them operational when the sea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Show me 1 Thai law or regulation what is found not lacking. It is almost or they do make them that w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Great Opinion piece. Well, as a large percentage of Phuket legal- and illegal hotels are still close...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

Once you visited a Thai Zoo you ask yourself what kind of 'Animals' actually take care of th...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

So no tsunami warnings at all. Are the buoys out there all currently working again?...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

Cap, couldn't agree more. MaAnn even issued a threat of being sued by the hotel developer! The E...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

The twitter identity was not revealed to protect that person from the typical reactions of those acc...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

LOL. You couldn't make these things up even if you tried. Not only do Phuket motorbikes drive in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential

 