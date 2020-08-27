Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home



By Advertorial

Thursday 27 August 2020, 10:09AM

Thailand attracts foreign nationals to it like pollen and nectar do butterflies and bees. The Kingdom is certainly an expat’s haven – friendly locals, white sand beaches, picturesque oceanscapes and exquisitely preserved rainforests.

On top of that, Thailand has a cost of living that’s friendly to everyone who is looking for a second place to call home. It’s not a wonder why so many foreign expats are in Thailand right now, despite the pandemic, and why some of those stranded in the Kingdom are seeking ways to be able to stay in Thailand further.

That is where the Thailand Elite Visa membership programme comes in to help. If you’re someone who’s looking to stay in Thailand for the long term, then you would do well to reach out and give us a call.

What is Thailand Elite?

The Thailand Elite visa is an offering by the state-controlled Thailand Privilege Card Co. Ltd. First founded in 2003, it is the Royal Thai Government’s offering to affluent foreign nationals who are looking for a convenient, luxurious and unforgettable stay in the Kingdom. It offers different Thailand Elite membership packages.

As a member, you’re guaranteed an experience that you will want to relive again and again. Whether you’re coming to Thailand for business or for leisure – or a combination of both, for they are inseparable – then you should definitely consider enrolling for a membership in the programme.

What Do We Offer?

The Thailand Elite programme offers you a number of perks. These include:

Long-term visa

The special visa members get allows one a long-term stay of up to one year, with 90-day reporting in between. This visa is good for multiple entries, and is valid for up to five years.

Exclusive immigration kiosk

Immigration can be a nightmare for the regular traveler. You wait in line for several minutes while other travelers have their turn. As a Thailand Elite member, however, assistants will meet you in the lounge and escort you to an exclusive kiosk for immigration.

Limousine transfer

A non-member has to wait in line for a taxi to take him or her to the hotel. For others, they’ll have to wait in line for a bus. Members have the luxury of being whisked off to a waiting limousine, where you’ll have the means of weaving in and out of traffic in luxury and comfort. You can even catch a nap along the way.

Annual medical checkup

Health is wealth. If you’re staying in Thailand longer than the regular tourist, you can use your membership in the programme to get an annual medical checkup in one of Thailand’s private hospitals.

Golf and spa benefits

All members get complimentary perks from participating spas and golf clubs. These are two activities that Thailand takes pride in, and they’re yours to grab as a member of the Thailand Elite visa programme.

Shopping discounts

Shopping is an activity that you won’t be able to leave out when you’re on a holiday abroad. Thailand Elite members enjoy exclusive discounts in King Power duty-free shops, and other participating establishments.

Elite assistance

Do you have a task that you need to accomplish but you find yourself pressed for time? You can pass it over to your Elite Personal Assistant! These assistants can represent you and accomplish your tasks for you, like opening a local bank account, and the mandatory 90-day reporting.

These and more await those who decide to join this exclusive programme designed specifically for those who love to come to Thailand, and would like to contribute to the national economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some Thailand Elite FAQs:

Can we apply for a work permit with the Thailand Elite visa?

No. This is because Thailand Elite is based on and an upgrade of the tourist visa. You cannot hold both a tourist visa, and a non-immigrant visa that is required to get a work permit.

My passport is valid for less than five years and I want to apply.

We will apply an initial visa validity that matches that of your passport. For instance, if you have three years left on your passport, we will issue you a visa that’s valid for three years. Once it expires, you can renew and be given a new passport with five years validity.

What countries are not allowed to apply?

We base our banned list on the UN sanction list, which covers 27 countries.

What documents do you need?

You’ll need a photocopy of your passport and a valid ID, the application form, and proof of relationship for family applicants.

If you would like to know more, don’t hesitate to visit www.thailandelitevisas.com. Our 24-hour customer service team stands ready to answer more inquiries.

Members Are Allowed to Return to Thailand

Recently, the Thailand Elite Privilege Card Co. Ltd. has received confirmation that its members who are currently stranded abroad are now allowed to return to Thailand.

To qualify, one must be an existing Thailand Elite member with the Elite Visa stamped on their passport. This passport also must be valid within 6 months from the data of travel as well. Qualified members will receive an email from TPC inviting them to sign up for the Thailand Elite Member Quarantine Program.

The TEMQ Program’s terms and conditions lay out the rules and regulations that members need to follow, as laid out by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. These include mandatory 14-day quarantine in one of the approved Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) registered hotels in the country, and periodic COVID-19 testing.

Members will need to check and respond to the email by the TPC indicating their willingness to join the program. Upon receiving confirmation, they will need to present these to the nearest Thai Embassy/Consulate to receive flight information and Certificate of Entry.

Thailand Elite visa holders are expected to comply with all existing rules, and any new rules, that are set by the CCSA for the duration of their stay in the Kingdom.

Failure to comply can result to termination of the member’s Thailand Elite membership and deportation out of the country. In addition, they could face penalties and other punishment as deemed appropriate by the government through the CCSA.