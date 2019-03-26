TRANG: A former national para table tennis athlete, who will become Thailand’s first elected MP with a disability after Sunday’s vote, has pledged to promote the rights of people with disabilities and ensure they enjoy the same social benefits and opportunities as the rest of society.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 March 2019

Parinya: Wants to help draft new laws

Parinya Chuaigate Keereerut, 43, became the 23rd party-list MP of the Future Forward Party (FFP). Mr Parinya, who hails from Trang, said he was thrilled to see the party hoover up most of the party-list MP seats in the general election.

The party pocketed some 30 constituency MPs and 51 party-list MPs, according to provisional tallies.

“I can make it. I can, at last, represent people with disabilities. From now on, I will fight for their rights and try to improve things for them in society,” he said.

“I will also help to draft new legislation to grant them fair treatment,” Mr Parinya added.

He also intends to help devise plans to help develop Trang as a popular tourist destination in the region, he said, adding the province is markedly less developed than neighbouring areas.

Mr Parinya said he once formed a group with his friends to run in a local election at a municipality in tambon Thapaya of Trang’s Palian district. However, he failed to be elected deputy mayor a few years ago.

After facing up to these former failures, he said he returned to table tennis and won silver at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia last year to improve on his bronze in Seoul, South Korea in 2014.

Mr Parinya received an award from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security last year for serving as a positive role model for people who have disabilities.

He conveyed his appreciation to FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit for allowing him to represent the party and propose solutions in parliament for people living with disabilities.

