BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

THAILAND: The government is easing travel restrictions for citizens from 56 countries to boost the country’s pandemic-hit tourism industry, though visitors will be required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 18 December 2020, 09:14AM

Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in October. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in October. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Tourists from countries including Australia, France and the United States can travel without visas, but would need a certificate to show they are free of COVID-19 72 hours before travel and a booking at a quarantine hotel, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said.

Visitors would then be subject to a two-week quarantine period after arriving, he said, adding the normal 30-day visa would be extended to 45 days.

While in quarantine, arrivals would undergo three COVID-19 tests, up from two required previously, Dr Taweesilp said, adding that more testing could potentially lead to shorter quarantine periods in the future.

The revisions come as the tourism-reliant economy struggles to encourage more domestic activity, but an ongoing travel ban continues to keep most foreign tourists away.

Earlier, each arrival was tested twice during 14-day quarantine, first three to five days days after arrival, and then again on days 11-13.

Each arrival is now tested three times, on day 0-1, day 9-10 and day 13-14, Dr Taweesilp said.

The changed testing process would continue until Dec 31. Health officials would then study the results and assess whether quarantine could be reduced to 10 days, Dr Taweesilp said.

The assessment will begin on Jan 1 and is expected to be finalised by Jan 15, he said.

A shorter quarantine is aimed at attracting foreign tourists, he added.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul previously said the scheme would be for visitors from low-risk countries.

Asked about Christmas and New Year celebrations, Dr Taweesilp said the CCSA was in favour of festivities going ahead and not being banned, as in many Western countries.

However, organisers and attendees must follow disease control measures strictly, he said.

He also said the government was ready to consider companies’ disease control measures to allow visiting employees to work during quarantine.

“The entry of tourists will stimulate the economy,” Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said.

Travellers from other countries not included in yesterday’s (Dec 17) announcement could still be eligible for a 90-day special tourist visa and a certificate of entry.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday that local authorities can order the cancellation of any New Year festivities that fail to follow disease control measures.

“Strict measures must be in place while people enjoy themselves during the New Year celebrations. I don’t want people to suffer from COVID-19 after New Year. Everyone must cooperate for the sake of the country’s safety,” he said.

Mr Anutin said yesterday that activities that draw large crowds need approval from the authorities.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year Covid fears! Phuket roads deaths in a week, same as Covid in a year? || December 17
Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal
Phuket Red Cross Fair returns for New Year
Foreign Phuket hotel staffer dies in motorbike accident
Exclusive Health Fair for Royal Phuket Marina by Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town
PAO poll fails to ignite interest among youth
French court jails accomplices over Charlie Hebdo attack
New Year parties ‘could be split up’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-cop/Politico gets life for murder, kidnapping! Hotels caught in subsidy fraud? || December 16
Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok
Officials encourage voting in Sunday election
Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town

There is a vicious dog in my neighborhood ,known among locals as Lala ,who needs an urgent treatment...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Death threats don't seem to matter much here. They should....(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

European airlines, and more world wide soon, are starting to work out flight regimes/restrictions: ...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Does the Phuket Governor not knows dat in whole Europe is now 'Code Orange'? Meaning no holi...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Now I wish MP Sira would swing by Kamala and inquire how permits were issued for land exceeding 35% ...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Go MP Sira! To be honest, I was waiting for some BS "misunderstanding" that would clear t...(Read More)

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

A few days ago a comment with article BP about this. A family booked number of nights hotel room i...(Read More)

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

This whole Government 'subsidy thing' has given to much room for corruption, scamming, chea...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

Well, if this goes the same way as that (expensive budgetted !) automatic car speeding system with a...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

Where's the "elephant" in the room in this story? I'll take a look around?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort

 