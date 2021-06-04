The Phuket News
Thailand draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers

FOOTBALL: Thailand and already-eliminated Indonesia ended in a 2-2 draw in the remaining World Cup qualifiers in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, yesterday (June 3).

FootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 June 2021, 10:04AM

Adisak Kraison reacts during the match between Thailand and Indonesia in Dubai yesterday (June 3). Photo: Football Association of Thailand.

Narubadin Weerawatnodom’s goal gave the War Elephants the lead only five minutes into the game but I Kadek Agung Widnyana levelled the match before the break. A goal by Adisak Kraison five minutes after the interval kept Thailand in the lead again before Evan Dismas scored for Indonesia in 60th minute.

Thailand are in Group G. The Thai team will play the UAE on Monday and Malaysia on June 15. All games will take place in the UAE and kick off at 11:45pm, Thai time.

In other matches in Group G, Ali Mabkhout and Fabio de Lima scored a brace apiece in the UAE’s 4-0 win over Malaysia allowing Bert van Marwijk’s side to pull level with the South East Asians on nine points.

Phuket Property

The UAE are now two points behind leaders Vietnam and their hopes of qualifying were boosted by Thailand’s draw with Indonesia.

Thailand’s result also moves Akira Nishino’s team onto nine points, although the Thais have played one game more than the other teams in the group.

With the eight group winners and four best runners-up advancing to the next round, the War Elephants have a slim chance of reaching Asia’s third and final qualifying stage.

