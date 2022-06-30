Tengoku
Thailand down South Korea at FIVB Nations League

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand began their third and final week of the preliminary round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League with a win over South Korea in Bulgaria yesterday 9June 29).

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 June 2022, 02:16PM

Thai players celebrate after a victory over South Korea in Sofia, Bulgaria, yesterday (June 29). Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook

The Thais beat the Koreans 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 in Sofia and will face the Dominican Republic later today, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Thai spikers will take on Brazil on Saturday and Italy on Sunday.

Former captain Wilawan Apinyapong said after the match that the Thais have a chance to beat the Dominican Republic with the form displayed yesterday as they are determined to advance to the finals.

The Thais have five wins and four defeats after the win over winless South Korea.

The top seven teams will advance to next month’s finals, along with hosts Turkey.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said on Tuesday he already had a game plan against the Koreans.

“They are not a hard-hitting team but play fast. We have to move faster,” Danai said.

Thailand are at full strength as the eight players who were hit by COVID-19 in the second week have returned to the team.

They are without Thatdao Nuekjang, who sustained an injury in the first week, for the rest of the campaign.

Thailand are led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, Chatchu-on Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram and Ajcharaporn Kongyot.

In the first week in Turkey, the Thais beat Bulgaria, China and Serbia and lost to Belgium. In the second week in the Philippines, they defeated Canada and suffered three losses against Poland, Japan and the USA.

