The Phuket News
Thailand’s digital health pass now accepted in EU

Thailand’s digital health pass now accepted in EU

BANGKOK: The testing, recovery and vaccination status of each person on Thailand’s Moh Prompt system is now recognized and accepted as part of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC) platform. Travelers from Thailand can use the QR code provided on their Moh Prompt account to have their status verified in some 60 participating countries.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 12 February 2022, 02:50PM

Thai testing, recovery and vaccination records are now recognizable by Europe. Photo: NNT

Thai testing, recovery and vaccination records are now recognizable by Europe. Photo: NNT

The ministries of public health, foreign affairs, and digital economy and society all announced the new EU DCC feature of the Moh Prompt application. This feature makes testing, recovery and vaccination records in Thailand recognizable and verifiable in participating countries,reports state news agency NNT.

Meanwhile, the EU DCC QR codes generated in European countries and other participating countries will be accepted in Thailand.

The information displayed on the Thailand Digital Health Pass page consists of identifiable personal information, such as the account owner’s full name, national ID number, age, nationality and passport number.

Test results from RT-PCR or approved antigen tests will be valid for 7 days, while the recovery status will be valid for 180 days, as well as vaccination status following the final dose.

Each of these QR codes will contain a unique certificate identifier to prevent copies and alterations.

The EU DCC was first introduced as a common digital certificate platform for members of the European Union. The system is currently used among some 60 participating countries.

Thailand is the second country in the ASEAN region to adopt this common standard for digital certification. Travelers are, however, encouraged to check with their destination countries prior to travel.

