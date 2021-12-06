Thailand detects first Omicron case

BANGKOK: It was confirmed today (Dec 6) that Thailand has detected its first case of Omicron.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccineSafetytourism

By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 December 2021, 03:37PM

An airport staff member talks to a traveller at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Nov 15, 2021. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

The coronavirus variant was found in an American businessman of Thai descent who arrived in the country from Spain, senior Public Health Ministry officials said this afternoon.

Department of Medical Sciences director-general Supakit Sirilak said the new variant was detected in an RT-PCR test conducted when the 35-year-old man arrived in Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

Department of Disease Control chief Opas Karnkawinpong added the businessman was a US citizen who had lived in Spain for one year before he arrived in Thailand.

He was on Emirates Airline flight EK372 from Dubai to Suvarnabhumi Airport and showed no symptoms.

It was unclear which day he entered Thailand as Dr Opas said he arrived on Nov 29 but a chart presented by the ministry during his press briefing showed Nov 30.

The man underwent RT-PCR testing in Spain on Nov 28 before he left for Thailand via the United Arab Emirates, Dr Opas added. He had received one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which usually requires only a single shot.

Following the man’s positive RT-PCR test, a more detailed test was conducted at the Department of Medical Sciences on Friday. He was being treated at a hospital, Dr Opas said.

Dr Supakit said “the chance that the infection is the Omicron variant is 99.92%”.

He urged the government not to replace RT-PCR testing with rapid antigen testing, and expected more cases would be detected. “If there is one case, we believe there will be the second and third cases,” he said.

The ministry said the patient had been in contact with two airport staff and 17 hotel staff members.