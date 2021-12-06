BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand detects first Omicron case

Thailand detects first Omicron case

BANGKOK: It was confirmed today (Dec 6) that Thailand has detected its first case of Omicron.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccineSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 December 2021, 03:37PM

An airport staff member talks to a traveller at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Nov 15, 2021. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

An airport staff member talks to a traveller at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Nov 15, 2021. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

The coronavirus variant was found in an American businessman of Thai descent who arrived in the country from Spain, senior Public Health Ministry officials said this afternoon.

Department of Medical Sciences director-general Supakit Sirilak said the new variant was detected in an RT-PCR test conducted when the 35-year-old man arrived in Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

Department of Disease Control chief Opas Karnkawinpong added the businessman was a US citizen who had lived in Spain for one year before he arrived in Thailand.

He was on Emirates Airline flight EK372 from Dubai to Suvarnabhumi Airport and showed no symptoms.

It was unclear which day he entered Thailand as Dr Opas said he arrived on Nov 29 but a chart presented by the ministry during his press briefing showed Nov 30.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The man underwent RT-PCR testing in Spain on Nov 28 before he left for Thailand via the United Arab Emirates, Dr Opas added. He had received one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which usually requires only a single shot.

Following the man’s positive RT-PCR test, a more detailed test was conducted at the Department of Medical Sciences on Friday. He was being treated at a hospital, Dr Opas said.

Dr Supakit said “the chance that the infection is the Omicron variant is 99.92%”.

He urged the government not to replace RT-PCR testing with rapid antigen testing, and expected more cases would be detected. “If there is one case, we believe there will be the second and third cases,” he said.

The ministry said the patient had been in contact with two airport staff and 17 hotel staff members.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years
Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler
Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests
First Russia-Asean naval exercise concludes
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
CCSA eyes border reopening
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Golden Fly Series underway in Phuket
Govt to inject B1trn to stabilize economy in wake of Omicron variant
Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station
Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come
Phuket marks 70 new COVID cases, one more death
Phuket launches events to promote sports, SHA tourism
Pattaya slakes its thirst
Phuket splashes out B113mn on Chalong Bay projects

 

Phuket community
Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Wow! A 1% arrest rate. What was the percentage of presenting "tea money?" Go use of the p...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Ha!...6 venues in Patong, which indicates nothing other than the fact that Patong establishments hav...(Read More)

Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

@JohnC It is a comment section. Geddit?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

Christy @ I trust you have evidence to support your mask theory - most of the studies I have seen ar...(Read More)

Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths

just close all spa and massages, i wonder why those incredible high risk activities are well allowed...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

oh dear... what a bunch of rubbish written here ...(Read More)

Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

@JohnC- pot, kettle, back!!...(Read More)

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

"Mafia town" has always been a disaster zone, floods not needed to give it that title....(Read More)

PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen

@kurt. Red???? LOL...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

I recall Thailand did an excellent job the first year until Prattles decided "The People need S...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
QSI International School Phuket

 