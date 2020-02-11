Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

LAEM CHABANG: Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang port, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Feb 11).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 February 2020, 09:22AM

The Westerdam cruise ship docked at Port Everglades in Florida in April 2007. The vessel will not be allowed to disembark passengers at the Laem Chabang port on Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mr Anutin posted a short Facebook message saying he has directed authorities not to allow the Westerdam ship to dock in Thailand. The Bhumjaithai Party leader is the deputy prime minister in charge of transport. The message was posted after the operator of the vessel announced yesterday (Feb 10) the ship will let passengers off at the deep-sea port in Chon Buri on Thursday (Feb 13), Kyodo News reported. The vessel carrying 1,455 passengers, including four Japanese nationals, and 802 crew members was scheduled to enter Naha Port in Okinawa prefecture on Saturday (Feb 8). But following Japan’s order, the plan was cancelled.