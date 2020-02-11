Mr Anutin posted a short Facebook message saying he has directed authorities not to allow the Westerdam ship to dock in Thailand.
The Bhumjaithai Party leader is the deputy prime minister in charge of transport.
The message was posted after the operator of the vessel announced yesterday (Feb 10) the ship will let passengers off at the deep-sea port in Chon Buri on Thursday (Feb 13), Kyodo News reported.
The vessel carrying 1,455 passengers, including four Japanese nationals, and 802 crew members was scheduled to enter Naha Port in Okinawa prefecture on Saturday (Feb 8). But following Japan’s order, the plan was cancelled.
CaptainJack69 | 11 February 2020 - 13:32:31