Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

One of the most important requirements for visitors to Thailand, now that the old rules have been lifted, is the COVID-19 insurance plan for foreigners, which covers the traveler for at least $10,000. In addition to meeting all the other requirements, the traveler must also have a valid visa and a Thailand Pass. This health insurance is an extra safety measure to make sure that the traveler will be able to pay for all costs if they get COVID-19 or die from it while they are in the kingdom.

By Advertorial

Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10:00PM

When it comes to documentation, Thai immigration authorities are notoriously rigorous, and they only accept insurance from a select few providers. If you’re going to travel to Thailand, a number of insurance companies in Thailand have teamed together to create COVID-19 insurance plans that will be approved by immigration, and these policies may be acquired quickly and conveniently online.

What are the most affordable options?

Currently there is a FWD Covid Insurance policy for only ฿650 (19 USD) policy which will meet the entry requirements.

In order to qualify for the FWD Covid Insurance policy you need to meed one of the following requirements

apply 14+ days prior the policy effective date, or

provide negative PCR test result within 72 hours prior to the policy effective date



If you cannot meet these requirements then you may be interested in WorldTrips Covid Insurance, MSIG Covid Insurance, or LUMA Covid Insurance.

What is the recommended policy?

We recommend the LUMA Covid Insurance as they has instant approval, and you can apply for your Thailand Pass right after you get the document with 1 minute. The LUMA Covid Insurance will also automatically cover travel to Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Vietnam.

What document do I upload for Thailand Pass?

If you purchase a policy from any of the featured policies below you will receive a PDF document which will contain a single page letter which will mention the following things

Full Name of the traveler

Coverage amount $10,000+

Coverage in USD / EUR

Clear mention of COVID-19 coverage

Mention of travel to Thailand, or global travel coverage



You can export the single page as an image (or simply take a screenshot), and then use the image to apply for your Thailand Pass.

Thailand Covid Insurance Compare

You can refer to the Thailand Covid Insurance price comparison tool for Thailand Pass below which compares over 8 insurance providers based on the travelers departure country, age, and policy duration.





Still need help?

If you need any assistance regarding Visas, Insurance, Thailand Pass, or just have general questions you can contact the 24/7 LINE Support team HERE.



Real human support, and response times within 30 minutes to ensure that your travel to Thailand is as stress free as possible.