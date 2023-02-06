British International School, Phuket
Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

corruption
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 6 February 2023, 04:21PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

BANGKOK: According to the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Thailand’s corruption standing improved by 9 places to 101st out of 180 countries, compared to 110th in 2021.

 

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said on Saturday (Feb 4) Thailand scored 36 points, an increase from 35 points in the previous year.

Denmark topped the list as the world’s best performer with a score of 90 points, followed by Finland and New Zealand with 87 points each, reports NNT.

C and C Marine

Singapore was the best-performing Asian country, ranked 4th globally with 83 points.

According to Niwatchai, Thailand also received higher scores in last year’s assessments from the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook and the World Economic Forum, increasing from 39 to 43 and 42 to 45 points, respectively.

Niwatchai stated that the Thai government has taken a more serious approach to deal with bribery by reforming its project approval system by scrapping bureaucratic red tape and reducing official discretion.

The NACC has also developed information technology and communication systems to support anti-corruption efforts, such as its agency case monitoring system, as well as promoting public participation to aid in efforts to combat corruption in the country.

Old guy | 06 February 2023 - 18:49:38 

555

 

