New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for five consecutive days. The six cases also marked the fewest new daily infections since early March.
One of the new cases was in Bangkok, and the other five in the southern province of Yala.
THAILAND: The government today (May 1) reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,960 across Thailand since the virus outbreak. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the toll at 54.
CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealth
By Bangkok Post
Friday 1 May 2020, 12:25PM
A vendor sells plastic face shields as protection against COVID-19 coronavirus at a stall in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
