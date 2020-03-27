Thailand confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases and one more death

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry today (Mar 27) confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 March 2020, 01:28PM

A nearly empty Times Square is seen on March 23, 2020 in New York City. Photo: AFP

The latest death was a patient in Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia, health officials confirmed. The latest announcement brings the total number of national infections to 1,136 and five deaths. 97 have been confirmed recovered and returned home, a health official told Reuters. Elsewhere, the coronavirus has killed two Thai nationals living in New York, the Foreign Ministry said today (Mar 27). The Foreign Ministry said the Thai consulate general in New York had reported that a 50-year-old man working as a mechanic in Queens Borough had died on Wednesday (Mar 25). A man of the same age working as a chef at a Thai restaurant in northern Manhattan died yesterday (Mar 26). The latest deaths took the number of Thai lives claimed by the disease in the United States to three. A Thai woman working at a restaurant in Washington was the first who died of the virus, last Saturday. - The Bangkok Post -