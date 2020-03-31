Thailand confirms 127 new COVID-19 cases and one death

THAILAND: Health officials today (Mar 31) confirmed 127 new coronavirus cases and one death.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 March 2020, 02:09PM

The statistics outlining Thailand’s current state under the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: DDC

The announcement takes the total number of infections in Thailand to 1,651 and 10 confirmed deaths since the country’s first case was reported in January.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that of the total number of infections Bangkok has 796 confirmed cases, followed by Nonthaburi (79), Phuket (55) and Yala (48).

A total of 61 provinces have reported coronavirus cases, Mr Taweesin added.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) states that 23 of the total cases are classified as severe and 342 have been discharged.

There are a total 18,776 Patients Under Investigation (PUI) of which 80 are new cases.

Among those infected in Thailand are 27 Bangkok police officers and at least 19 medical personnel.