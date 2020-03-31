THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand confirms 127 new COVID-19 cases and one death

Thailand confirms 127 new COVID-19 cases and one death

THAILAND: Health officials today (Mar 31) confirmed 127 new coronavirus cases and one death.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 March 2020, 02:09PM

The statistics outlining Thailand’s current state under the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: DDC

The statistics outlining Thailand’s current state under the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: DDC

The announcement takes the total number of infections in Thailand to 1,651 and 10 confirmed deaths since the country’s first case was reported in January.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that of the total number of infections Bangkok has 796 confirmed cases, followed by Nonthaburi (79), Phuket (55) and Yala (48).

A total of 61 provinces have reported coronavirus cases, Mr Taweesin added.

UWC Thailand

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) states that 23 of the total cases are classified as severe and 342 have been discharged.

There are a total 18,776 Patients Under Investigation (PUI) of which 80 are new cases.

Among those infected in Thailand are 27 Bangkok police officers and at least 19 medical personnel.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tiger believed to have killed man in national park
Canadian children among Phuket COVID-19 infected, total confirmed cases hit 69
Phuket hotels look to close during lockdown
Obec moves high school entrance exams online
90% cut in travel targeted to contain virus spread
Global lockdown tightens as virus deaths mount
Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin
Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coronavirus shuts Phuket beaches; 27 Thailand cops infected || March 30
Confirmed! Phuket Airport to close
Electricity outage to hit Rawai
Patong COVID infections continue to bloom, total Phuket cases hit 62
Stimulus handout could see 20m apply
Stranded Thais allowed to return from Malaysia
Virus rumour sparks riot, prison break

 

Phuket community
Living with COVID-19

Curious about the prices of these 'immune boosting packages'. I am sure the workers, daily e...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

@Morfeu, I feel for you. Spending money for something what supposed to be a great holiday. You only...(Read More)

Stimulus handout could see 20m apply

No one should be ineligible. They've shut the country down completely now. Already most people c...(Read More)

Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1

And as for letting people cross because they're 'residents' or even better because they ...(Read More)

Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1

Why are construction materials being let though? That is definitely not an essential service. Likewi...(Read More)

Living with COVID-19

I still wondering if this whole article was just an advertisement for that wellness center .Actually...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

That has to be the dumbest comment ever, sun and seawater kills it, so a person speaking and exhali...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

What about the foreigners that came to Phuket for the beach, sun and relax? I’m here already for m...(Read More)

Phuket bridges and ports closed

CaptainJack69 - there is a requirement to give a minimum of 7 days notice before shutting an airport...(Read More)

Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home

@CJ69 You commented on an article from July 2019. No wonder it's not a new movie for you....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Singha
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 