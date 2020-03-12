THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases

Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases

THAILAND: At a press conference held by the Ministry of Health today (Mar 12), it was confirmed that 11 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Thailand.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 March 2020, 12:49PM

The Ministry of Health press conference today (Mar 12) confirming the 11 new cases of coronavirus. Photo: Ministry of Health Facebook page

The Ministry of Health press conference today (Mar 12) confirming the 11 new cases of coronavirus. Photo: Ministry of Health Facebook page

Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, Deputy Ministry of health, led the press conference and confirmed the new cases were found infected in a cluster for the first time since COVID-19 hit the country.

He reported that on Feb 21 in Bangkok a group of 15 Thais had met with a group of friends visiting from Hong Kong and socialised during their time here, sharing drinks and cigarettes.

It transpired that four days later, 11 of the 15 developed symptoms such as fever, chills, headache and coughing fits. They went to hospital to be checked and were subsequently confirmed as having the virus.

The Ministry confirmed that five of the group are male and six female, all in the 25-38 age range. It was also confirmed that family and friends of the preliminary group have been contacted and will be screened.

The four that were not infected had not been socialising in the same manner as the others and have been cleared of any sickness.

The new figures brings the national total to 70 cases with 35 patients confirmed recovered, 34 still hospitalised and one dead.

