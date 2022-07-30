Thailand claim nine-medal haul at World Games

WORLD GAMES: Thailand finished in 18th place overall out of a total of 70 competing countries at the recent World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 July 2022, 01:04PM

Lalita Yuennan and Warawut Saengsriruang show off their gold medals won in the mixed duo Jiu-Jitsu. Photo: Sports Authority of Thailand / Facebook

A total of 80 Thai athletes competed at the event, which took place July 7-17, securing a nine-medal haul of four gold, three silver and two bronze.

Kanjutha Phattaraboonsorn won gold in the women’s 48kg class Jiu-Jitsu Women’s fighting 48 kg on July 15 and Lalita Yuennan and Warawut Saengsriruang won gold in the mixed duo Jiu-Jitsu the following day.

In Muay Thai Anueng Khatthamarasri won gold in the men’s 67 kg class and Thanet Nitutorn won gold in the men’s 71kg class, both on July 17. Weerasak Tharakhajad won a silver medal in the men’s 63.5kg Muay Thai on July 17.

Orapa Senatham won silver in the women’s Jiu-Jitsu 63kg weight on July 15 and Kanjutha Phattaraboonsorn won silver in the women’s 48kg Jiu-Jitsu on July 15.

Phantipha Wongchuvej won bronze in the women’s Petanque Precision Shooting event on July 12 while compatriots Nantawan Fueangsanit and Phantipha Wongchuvej won bronze in the women’s Petanque Doubles the following day.

A meeting was held on Wednesday (July 27) at the Olympic Committee of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok to acknowledge the athletes ad their achievements at the Games.

The meeting was presided over by General Prawit Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister who was joined by Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports and Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

The SAT also confirmed that while at the Games it partnered with the United States Sports Academy (USSA) to hold a training course aimed at developing its officials in the fields of sports coaching and international sports management.

The development course was held on July 15 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Birmingham, overseen by Mr Kongsak and USSA President and CEO Dr. TJ Rosandich.

Practical and theoretical teaching methods were shared as well as the opportunity for the Thai delegation of coaches to interact and exchange knowledge with their American counterparts, something Mr Kongsak believes will pay dividends in future.