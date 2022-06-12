Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand beat Sri Lanka to set up showdown with Uzbekistan

Thailand beat Sri Lanka to set up showdown with Uzbekistan

FOOTBALL: Thailand beat Sri Lanka for their second win in the Asian Cup qualifying round in Uzbekistan yesterday (June 11).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 12 June 2022, 10:22AM

Thitiphan Puangchan opened the scoring for the War Elephants in the first half. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thitiphan Puangchan opened the scoring for the War Elephants in the first half. Photo: Bangkok Post

Midfielder Thitiphan Puangchan opened the score for the War Elephants 34 minutes into the game and Worachit Kanitsribampen added another four minutes into extra time, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand got off to a good start with a 3-0 victory over the Maldives in their opening Group G game on Wednesday thanks to goals from Sarach Yooyen, Teerasil Dangda and Pansa Hemviboon.

The War Elephants and Uzbekistan, who defeated Sri Lanka 3-0, each have six points but the hosts led Thailand on goal difference after a 4-0 win over the Maldives.

The two team will meet on Tuesday.

Thailand coach Mano Polking said on Friday he hopes his men defeat the Sri Lankans to set up a showdown with Uzbekistan in their last group game.

“We expect Sri Lanka to play like Maldives with tight defending,” Polking said.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“The two teams are not much different. We have to continue our momentum to achieve victory [against Sri Lanka]. If we are able to do this, then we will head into the match against Uzbekistan for the top spot in the group.”

The six group winners and five best runners-up reach the 2023 Asian Cup finals.

Thailand defender Pansa said Sri Lanka played well defensively.

“We watched them play against Uzbekistan and they did well. They also tried to play counter-attacks. We hope to reach our target.”

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is still looking for a new host of the 2023 finals after China withdrew from organising the tournament due to COVID-19.

The AFC last month invited bids to stage the 24-team tournament with Japan a possible replacement.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Leclerc on back-to-back poles in Baku
Phuket behind LA Games Paralympic Sailing campaign
Ricciardo looking to recapture his old magic at McLaren
Celebrated national taekwondo coach visits Phuket
Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson quits PGA tour
Ice skating congress held in Phuket
Thailand beat China in huge upset in Ankara
Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph
Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title
Thais qualify for IWBF World Championships
Phuket Vagabonds host three-week touch rugby tournament
Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive
Ferrari bungles title comeback at crucial Monaco GP
War-torn Ukraine dream of World Cup morale boost
Australia win in London to set up World Sevens finale title-decider

 

Phuket community
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward

Immigratin is never going tomake it esier for long term expats- unless they can afford the obscenely...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference

The first thing tourists see when they come to Phuket are all these billboards. which are close tog...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

Even the experts are confused! If anything over 0.2 (aka hemp rope) is illegal- no one is getting h...(Read More)

Proposal to ease visa rules put forward

When is the immigration dept going to improve visa services for long term expats? You continue to te...(Read More)

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm

[..standard procedures likely leading to the breaking of the arm] What standard procedures? In this ...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

There is only one logic thing to do,if you can fight them ,JOIN them ! Horst...(Read More)

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm

Babies have very soft and pliable bones and it takes quite a bit of force to break a bone in them. Y...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Officials not serving the Kingdom Thailand but betraying country & people, fill own pockets shou...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Quite a large group of high ranking Thai Government Officials who infact are criminals. How is it po...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

lol well.. they might be able to get a few more spectator here then the total fiasco of new year eve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 