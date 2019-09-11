Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand beat Indonesia for first 2022 World Cup qualifier win

Thailand beat Indonesia for first 2022 World Cup qualifier win

FOOTBALL: Thailand gave new national team coach Akira Nishino his first win in the 2022 World Cup Asian Zone Group G qualifier on Tuesday (September 10) with a 3-0 victory over Indonesia in Jakarta.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 September 2019, 09:36AM

Akira Nishino with the Thai team prior to kick-off in last night's World Cup qualifier match in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bangkok Post

Akira Nishino with the Thai team prior to kick-off in last night's World Cup qualifier match in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants scored all three goals in the second half after a goalless draw in the first 45 minutes. Supachok Sarachat scored the first goal 11 minutes into the second half and Theerathon Bunmathan made it 2-0 with a penalty kick seven minutes later.

Supachok wrapped up the win with his second goal in the 71st minute to give the visitors three points.

The match played at the 80,000-seat Gelora Bung Karno Stadium but only some 10,000 Indonesian fans were at the venue to cheer their home team.

Thailand needed a win after the War Elephants were held to a goalless home draw by Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam in their first group game on Thursday in Bangkok. The Garudas also suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in their first match.

Nishino, who has faced criticism for going into the Vietnam game without a specialist striker, said on Monday his men needed to score goals in Indonesia.

"After the match with Vietnam, we have had time to prepare the team and I can say that we are getting better," said the veteran coach, who took Japan to the last 16 stages of the 2018 World Cup.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rubio makes history to lead Spain to World Cup semis
England, France hammer minnows, Ronaldo shines for Portugal
Score goals, Nishino tells Thais
Belgium, Netherlands hit four as Germany edge closer to Euros
Schumacher in Paris for cell therapy - report
Patong Penguins sweep Misfits for Phuket Ashes
Phuket Ice Hockey tournament sees players from all over
Leclerc delivers Ferrari victory at Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc on pole in farcical Italian qualifying
Thais kick off Qatar 2022 bid with draw
Record-chasing Serena powers into 10th US Open final
Ruiz Jr to 'make more history' against Joshua in contentious Saudi rematch
Nailed it: Tongan roofer's dream debut against All Blacks
Andreescu becomes first teen in US Open semis since 2009
Laguna Phuket Triathlon doubles down on good causes, two charity partners unveiled

 

Phuket community
Council garbage truck driver fined B1k for brake failure ending in 10-car Patong pile-up

Who is the owner of the garbage truck? Did the truck got regular technical inspections? ( Responsibi...(Read More)

Council garbage truck driver fined B1k for brake failure ending in 10-car Patong pile-up

1000 baht why bother, this isn't even a slap on the wrist, hanging would be more appropriate ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for electrical works

Many lights decorative lights poles are broken. These orange plastic separation poles not serve any ...(Read More)

Phuket Town in spotlight as Asean forum targets sea trash, youth education

Of course our two leading environmentalists can't see any positive in such a meeting.In the mean...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

Oh mr pas.... you missed the point completely... I guess there's no hope expecting much else....(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Mr.Kurt should get the facts right before posting more nonsense.Korea,Japan and Taiwan etc. are not ...(Read More)

Phuket Town in spotlight as Asean forum targets sea trash, youth education

Seems more like Thailand needs "to attend" an environmental seminar given by countries tha...(Read More)

Phuket Town in spotlight as Asean forum targets sea trash, youth education

The first rows of Officials at this forum never will, with cap, T-shirt, gloves and plastic bags, cl...(Read More)

Phuket Town in spotlight as Asean forum targets sea trash, youth education

Yup, the youth are a important group for future environment thinking and acting. But how about the ...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

Correct Ro.,he "tries"to say something interesting.But in doing so he fails miserably most...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Thai Residential

 