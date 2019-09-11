Thailand beat Indonesia for first 2022 World Cup qualifier win

FOOTBALL: Thailand gave new national team coach Akira Nishino his first win in the 2022 World Cup Asian Zone Group G qualifier on Tuesday (September 10) with a 3-0 victory over Indonesia in Jakarta.



By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 September 2019, 09:36AM

Akira Nishino with the Thai team prior to kick-off in last night's World Cup qualifier match in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants scored all three goals in the second half after a goalless draw in the first 45 minutes. Supachok Sarachat scored the first goal 11 minutes into the second half and Theerathon Bunmathan made it 2-0 with a penalty kick seven minutes later.

Supachok wrapped up the win with his second goal in the 71st minute to give the visitors three points.

The match played at the 80,000-seat Gelora Bung Karno Stadium but only some 10,000 Indonesian fans were at the venue to cheer their home team.

Thailand needed a win after the War Elephants were held to a goalless home draw by Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam in their first group game on Thursday in Bangkok. The Garudas also suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in their first match.

Nishino, who has faced criticism for going into the Vietnam game without a specialist striker, said on Monday his men needed to score goals in Indonesia.

"After the match with Vietnam, we have had time to prepare the team and I can say that we are getting better," said the veteran coach, who took Japan to the last 16 stages of the 2018 World Cup.