Thailand beat China in huge upset in Ankara

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand edged China 3-2 yesterday (June 5) in their biggest win of the opening week of the 2022 Volleyball Women’s Nations League in Ankara.

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 June 2022, 12:15PM

Thailand celebrate their victory over China in the Volleyball Women’s Nations League in Ankara yesterday (June 5). Photo: Volleyball Association of Thailand

Thailand, led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, came from one set down to beat the Chinese team 3-2 (25-23, 13-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11), reports the Bangkok Post.

“I would like to thank all the fans, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone who is behind us for helping us play with such an amazing passion and attitude and win our last game in Turkey,” the volleyballworld.com website quoted an elated Ajcharaporn Kongyot as saying after the match. “Tonight we didn’t play for ourselves. We played for our country and all Thai people who support us.”

After winning their first two games, Thailand lost to 13th-ranked Belgium 2-3 in Pool 2 last week.

Thailand, who are ranked 15th in the world, had beaten Bulgaria (3-0) and stunned Serbia (3-2) in their first two games.

Thailand are now seventh in the 16-team standings with eight points.

Held annually, this is the fourth edition of the women’s event, which runs from May 31 to July 3, with the finals on July 13-17.