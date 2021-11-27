BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thailand bans travel from 8 African countries

BANGKOK: Thailand will ban entry of people travelling from eight African countries it designated as high-risk for the new omicron coronavirus variant, a senior health official said today (Nov 27).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismtransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 November 2021, 05:21PM

A flurry of nations announced travel bans to and from South Africa after the discovery of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Photo: AFP

The list of countries is the same as that used by the United States, which announced its ban early today, reports the Bangkok Post.

Starting on Dec 1, travel to Thailand from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, will be prohibited, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Disease Control Department told a news conference.

People already here who recently came from these countries will also be put in 14-day quarantine starting today, he said.

He added that no case of the new variant had been detected in Thailand.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered agencies to step up vigilance against the new variant.

“If there’s any urgent need for the government to adjust control measures against this new variant, I will order agencies to act immediately,” Prayut said in a Facebook post this morning. “We will closely monitor how this new strain will impact Thailand.”

Phuket community
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

@JohnC, Well, I give the 'brown bears' the benefit of the doubt. Not all RTP officers are ba...(Read More)

Woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out

The side effects she reports are normal and she admits lasted only 2 days. What treatments are co...(Read More)

Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda

Ain't just Thailand- American women are more likely to die from partner violence that random cri...(Read More)

New COVID strain sparks travel alert

Thailand had best begin detaching itself from dependence on tourism. Pathogens, both SARS-2 and othe...(Read More)

Woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out

Wait till people start dying from these injections and it gets blamed on the "new deadly varian...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

ThomasT - I hope you realise that spreading utter bullcrap is actually illegal. Try to be part of th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases

This new Omicron variant sounds bad. Hopefully we'll follow suit with the western nations and sl...(Read More)

Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria

Bring him home to face justice???? Who made that line up? What justice? A slap on the wrist and a la...(Read More)

Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases

And the numbers will keep going up. The amount of pale foriegners I see now ignoring or unaware of t...(Read More)

Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda

I wouldn't say in 'society today' since Thai men have a long history of "keeping th...(Read More)

 

