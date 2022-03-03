Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

BANGKOK: Thailand has joined 140 other countries to vote for a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate withdrawal of the Russian forces from Ukraine and deploring Russia’s ’aggression against Ukraine’.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 March 2022, 02:12PM

Members of the General Assembly vote on a resolution during a special session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The kingdom voted to support the resolution during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday (Mar 2), reports the Bangkok Post, citing an AFP report.

After the debate, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the resolution, 35 abstained and five voted against.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding.

Seven other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) voted for the resolution, while Cambodia and Laos were among the abstentions.

Although Thailand supported the UNGA move, the country did not mention Russia by name in a statement showing its position on the issue.

"Thailand is gravely concerned with the worsening hostilities and violence as a result of the use of military forces in Ukraine, which has led to the loss of life, including of innocent civilians and destruction of property and civilian infrastructure," Suriya Chindawongse, ambassador and permanent representative of Thailand to the UN, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thailand’s stance is in line with the statement issued by Asean foreign ministers on Saturday that omitted to mention Russia in their statement.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted Thailand will maintain its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a government source.