FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand’s Ariya seeks major, top ranking at Women’s PGA

GOLF: Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn chases her second consecutive major title and the world number one ranking when the Women’s PGA Championship begins today (June 28) at Kemper Lakes in suburban Chicago.

GolfAFP

Thursday 28 June 2018, 11:52AM

Ariya Jutanugarn plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 US Women’s Open at Shoal Creek on June 2. Photo: Drew Hallowell / AFP

Ariya Jutanugarn plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 US Women’s Open at Shoal Creek on June 2. Photo: Drew Hallowell / AFP

The 22-year-old from Bangkok, whose first major win came at the 2016 Women’s British Open, is among the favourites at the year’s third major after winning the US Women’s Open earlier this month.

“The main key for me this year is I never think about the outcome,” Ariya said. “When I think about the outcome, it doesn’t really help me to be a better golfer because I start to get worried. I start to think about the things I can’t control.

“I want to be a happy golfer. I want to really enjoy myself with every moment in my life. I just bring it back to the golf course, and I think that’s working pretty good for me.”

Ariya leads the LPGA this season in prize money, scoring average, putting and birdies. She has been par or lower in 19 of her past 20 rounds with 10 top-10 finishes this season, including wins at Kingsmill and the Women’s Open.

But that success makes it awfully hard not to think about outcomes.

“Everybody keeps thinking about the outcome and talking about how good you are,” Ariya said. “Especially right now, lots of people keep talking about that, so I have to be able to ignore that because my goal is not only to finish top 10 but I want to improve myself every day.”

Ariya would surpass $2 million (B66.11mn) in season prize money with a victory this week. She’s already on pace to become the first woman to win $3mn (B99.16mn) in a season.

She has moved on from a seven-stroke collapse in the final round of the US Women’s Open, which she won in a play-off over Kim Hyo-joo after her epic back-nine slide.

QSI International School Phuket

A talk with coaches Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott helped Ariya’s perspective.

“After my Sunday, I feel bad. I don’t know what’s going on, why I have to have like a seven-shot lead and have to go to play-off,” Ariya said.

“So I didn’t feel good about that and I talked to them, I feel really proud of myself because like I still fight all the way to finish. Even though I have really poor back nine, my play-off I fight every shot and I learned a lot. If I won by five strokes, I’m not going to learn anything.”

Ariya, who plays the first two rounds alongside top-ranked Park In-bee of South Korea and US defending champion Danielle Kang, has the best chance of four players who could dethrone Park from atop the rankings this weekend.

Ariya and third-ranked American Lexi Thompson need to finish first or second to have a chance while China’s Feng Shanshan and South Korean Ryu So-yeon must win to have any chance at ousting Park, a three-time Women’s PGA winner.

“I’ve been playing some great golf, very consistent,” Thompson said. “So it’s all a matter of everything just falling together for me.”

Thompson, who plays alongside New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Ryu the first two days, shared fifth at the US Women’s Open and third last week while Ryu comes off a win two weeks ago at the LPGA Meijer Classic.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

They’re in their ‘Prime’
The luck of the Irish
The 118th US Open
Pavit targets victory at Thai Open
Ariya survives rollercoaster round to win US Women’s Open
Phuket Real Estate Association Charity Golf Tournament 2018
Boxer Srisaket named Sport Writers Association of Thailand’s best pro athlete
Varanyu extends lead at Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Fun but also competitive: Hospitality pros to battle it out at Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge
Varanyu holds commanding lead Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Varanyu shoots personal best and leads Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Nitithorn aims for back-to-back wins at Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Prime Real Estate win WCGC at Laguna Golf Phuket
Laguna Phuket plans to expand golf tournament
Family affair as Thai sisters celebrate Moriya’s maiden win

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Lofty Phuket

 