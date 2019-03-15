BANGKOK: Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyardthai is not worried about the lack of preparation time for the China Cup, which takes place in Nanning next week.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 March 2019, 09:13AM

Thailand face China while Uruguay play Uzbekistan in the semifinal of the China Cup. Photo: FAT

As the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced the 23-member squad for the Fifa ranking event yesterday (Mar 14), Sirisak said having long training camps are no longer possible because of players’ club commitments.

“The team have been selected after considering inputs from the staff coaches,” said Sirisak.

“Although we do not have much time to prepare for the China Cup, we have to understand that we are in the midst of the league competition. Every country is facing the same situation.

“Many of these players have played together many times so coordination should not be an issue.

“Since the domestic season has just started, we are not worried about the players’ fitness. I only need to work out the tactics for the matches.”

The War Elephants are scheduled to face hosts China on March 21 with Uruguay and Uzbekistan playing the following day.

The winners will qualify for the final on March 25 while the losers meet in the third-place play-off.

