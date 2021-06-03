Thailand and US discuss COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

THAILAND: Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, held talks with United States Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy R. Sherman yesterday (June 2) on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccinepolitics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 3 June 2021, 09:05AM

United States Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy R. Sherman and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the meeting yesterday (June 2). Photo: NNT

Gen. Prayut stressed the close relationship between the two nations and brought forward cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines.

Mrs. Sherman paid a courtesy call to Gen. Prayut during her visit to the kingdom this week.

After the meeting, Government Spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri, said the Prime Minister congratulated Mrs. Sherman on her appointment as US Deputy Secretary of State. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that her experience and expertise will play an important role in promoting Thai - US relations, which have continued for 188 years.

The Prime Minister also asked the US Deputy Secretary of State to convey his congratulations to Joseph R. Biden on his victory in the US presidential election. He said Thailand has been observing US policies and is hoping that both countries will strengthen their cooperation on a win-win basis.

The US Deputy Secretary of State thanked the Prime Minister for the reception and praised the long-standing relationship between Thailand and the US. Both countries have established strong cooperation, especially in security and economy.

The US official said many countries are experiencing hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The US is aware of the situation and has adopted a policy of acquiring additional vaccines to help other countries overcome the crisis. The US is ready to help Thailand gain access to more vaccines.

The Prime Minister thanked the US official and said Thailand is ready to receive support from the US in acquiring additional vaccines.