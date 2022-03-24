Thailand and China to boost cooperation on news and mass media

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Public Relations Department (PRD) and China’s Xinhua News Agency are working to enhance their cooperation on news and mass media, with the aim of fostering connectivity between the peoples of both nations.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 24 March 2022, 03:21PM

Photo: NNT

PRD and Xinhua News Agency officials recently met during a technical committee meeting chaired by PRD Deputy Director-General Sudruethai Lertkasem, with Xinhua’s Bangkok bureau head, Lin Hao, representing the Chinese news agency, reports NNT.

The meeting started with a message of condolence for families of the victims of the China Eastern’s Boeing 737 aircraft that crashed in China.

The deputy PRD chief said the meeting served as a platform for both sides to review their achievements over the past year, as well as discuss future content to help promote better understanding and relations.

Sudruethai also asked Xinhua to help report on the preparedness and capabilities of Thailand to host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings this year.

Additionally, the meeting discussed extending a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) established between the PRD and Xinhua News Agency, which governs their ongoing cooperation.

The meeting also discussed Thailand’s handling of the COVID-19 situation and in reopening the Kingdom to tourists.

The signing of an MOU on agreed topics between the PRD and Xinhua will be held at the next official meeting.

PRD Deputy Director-General Sudruethai later provided an overview of the meeting that focused on cooperation between members of the press from both countries, as well as the promotion of APEC affairs.