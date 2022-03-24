BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand and China to boost cooperation on news and mass media

Thailand and China to boost cooperation on news and mass media

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Public Relations Department (PRD) and China’s Xinhua News Agency are working to enhance their cooperation on news and mass media, with the aim of fostering connectivity between the peoples of both nations.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 24 March 2022, 03:21PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

PRD and Xinhua News Agency officials recently met during a technical committee meeting chaired by PRD Deputy Director-General Sudruethai Lertkasem, with Xinhua’s Bangkok bureau head, Lin Hao, representing the Chinese news agency, reports NNT.

The meeting started with a message of condolence for families of the victims of the China Eastern’s Boeing 737 aircraft that crashed in China.

The deputy PRD chief said the meeting served as a platform for both sides to review their achievements over the past year, as well as discuss future content to help promote better understanding and relations.

Sudruethai also asked Xinhua to help report on the preparedness and capabilities of Thailand to host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings this year.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Additionally, the meeting discussed extending a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) established between the PRD and Xinhua News Agency, which governs their ongoing cooperation.

The meeting also discussed Thailand’s handling of the COVID-19 situation and in reopening the Kingdom to tourists.

The signing of an MOU on agreed topics between the PRD and Xinhua will be held at the next official meeting.

PRD Deputy Director-General Sudruethai later provided an overview of the meeting that focused on cooperation between members of the press from both countries, as well as the promotion of APEC affairs.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall
‘Group 608’ booster jab campaign on target
High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket
Entry measures for domestic travellers to Phuket clarified
Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order
Female student, 14, found hanged in Thepkrasattri
Phuket marks 285 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
B14.32bn earmarked for national jab policy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans for 10,000 base-wage jobs, Payments through cryptocurrency banned || March 23
Singapore Ambassador talks return of cruise tourism to Phuket
Phuket selects students for Royal Scholarship
Nod for COVID pill budget
Roi Rim Lay heads to Nai Yang Beach
DSI opens office in Phuket

 

Phuket community
High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

High risk tourist contacts have to quarantine for up to 10 days. What a joke when new infected arriv...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order

I guess Covid actually isn't over, then....(Read More)

High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

Can well expect a new order within 1 day or 2, which is completely normal here....(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

What happened to the restricted parking areas for taxis & tuk tuks in Patong? There are literal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order

So Songkran's not cancelled, just everything about it. The religious activities were permitted t...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Lets wait for the photo /spritual ceremony Governor and vice Governors welcome DSI on Phuket and han...(Read More)

Health department recommends parents spend more time with children

Dept of Health full speed in the bend. Why they pretend not to know that papa works on Phuket, mama ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

To show they have power/balls, DSI has to start with tackling the taxi, van, tuk-tuk mafia/cartel pr...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Wondering how many staff DSI will station on Phuket. They need at least 150 experienced investigator...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

If Middle East doesn't get the needed amount of flour/grain, than 'bread wars' start aga...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 