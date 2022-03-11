BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Thailand affirms neutral stance

BANGKOK: Thailand has confirmed its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying it remains committed to a balanced foreign policy that is in the country’s best interests.

CoronavirusCOVID-19politicsRussianUkraine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 11 March 2022, 08:35AM

A Ukrainian solider is seen in position in Kyiv on Wednesday (Mar 9). Photo: AFP

A Ukrainian solider is seen in position in Kyiv on Wednesday (Mar 9). Photo: AFP

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana clarified the government’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine situation yesterday (Mar 10), saying that since the start of the conflict, Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had laid down a policy of supporting dialogue to find a peaceful resolution in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Evacuating Thais out of Ukraine has been a top priority and it has been carried out successfully, he said.

As a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Thailand has also made its position clear via a statement by the bloc’s foreign ministers calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and make the utmost effort to pursue dialogue through all channels to de-escalate tension, reports the Bangkok Post.

Given the threat posed by COVID-19, Thailand does not want to see any international conflict and tension to compound the public health crisis, and strongly believes a solution to the conflict can be achieved through peaceful means, Thanakorn said.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said the ministry has approved B2 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, after it received a request for help from the Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok.

Tanee said the donation will be sent to the Thai embassy in the Polish capital Warsaw, which borders Ukraine.

The money will be used to buy daily necessities for people in Ukraine affected by the fighting. The items will be handed out via the Ukrainian Red Cross Society or other international organisations, he said.

PaintFX

This marks the government’s second humanitarian donation to Ukraine. The first donation worth B1mn was made back in 2019 to assist in procuring humanitarian and medical relief for people displaced in the country’s eastern region. That donation was made via the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Thai Red Cross Society, Tanee said.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, director-general of the Department of Employment, said he has ordered a delay on any Thai workers planning to go to Russia.

There are currently 441 Thai workers in the country, with some paying for travel expenses out of their own pocket, Pairoj said. Most of them are spa workers or massage therapists.

“Travelling to work in Russia is dangerous so Thai workers must wait until the situation eases,” he said.

He said Russia has closed its airspace to European Union countries and their allies that have imposed sanctions on it.

Therefore, commercial flights from those countries to Asia have to be rerouted, leading to longer travel times and higher ticket prices, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 11 March 2022 - 10:36:03 

The Sweden of Asia. Disappointing, but necessary. To lose the meager trickle of Russian tourists would  hurt Thai people already badly ailing from two years of  a SARS outbreak. I shall remain neutral  on my  opinion of it. Let's just hope Putin gets what's coming to him- soon.

Kurt | 11 March 2022 - 10:26:41 

Thailand, 2 million Baht ( about 55,000 EURO). Fund rising on Dutch TV more than 100 Million Euro. Lost face in LOS.

Fascinated | 11 March 2022 - 09:52:13 

Cowardly Custards, all in the name of potential tourist baht. Has Thailand EVER taken a stance against evil Empires. Nope- didn't think so I recollect Myanmar coming to Bkk for advice last year!

Nasa12 | 11 March 2022 - 09:15:41 

Not B5 billions 8 Billions.

Nasa12 | 11 March 2022 - 09:14:29 

LOS B2 million - Norway B5 Billion last day for humanity too  Ukrainia.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir
Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway
Phuket marks 498 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gym teacher accused of sexual abuse of student for 8 years || March 10
Taxi driver finds wallet, returns B10k cash
Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes
Major power outage to affect Cape Panwa
Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital
Conflict will cost Thailand B245bn
COVID-19 to be endemic from July
Phuket marks 523 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High hopes for Phuket’s cannabis cash crop community enterprise || March 9
Call centre opens for stranded Ukrainian, Russian tourists
Phuket officials deny Russian credit cards refused
Prizes announced for Red Cross ‘Dee Phuket Fair’

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 to be endemic from July

@Dek ignores the fact that Ukraine/Russian war requires int.nat airlines rerouting, making the flig...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

The Sweden of Asia. Disappointing, but necessary. To lose the meager trickle of Russian tourists wou...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Thailand, 2 million Baht ( about 55,000 EURO). Fund rising on Dutch TV more than 100 Million Euro. L...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Cowardly Custards, all in the name of potential tourist baht. Has Thailand EVER taken a stance again...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Not B5 billions 8 Billions. ...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

LOS B2 million - Norway B5 Billion last day for humanity too Ukrainia....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Chinese locked in China, Russians locked in (and out of) Russia. Where to look for a quality tourist...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

NO HELP if you cant make a profit change your business ! and we can again enjoy the sunset sitt...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Wait...let me grab my violin for your sad song. I really couldn't care less about a "major...(Read More)

Phuket officials deny Russian credit cards refused

Good grief, WHAT? They are tripping all over each other to present a misleading narrative. Let me ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 