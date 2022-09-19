Thailand advance to Davis Cup World Group I play-offs

TENNIS: Thailand booked their place in the 2023 Davis Cup World Group I play-offs after they defeated Bolivia 3-1 on Saturday (Sept 17).

By Bangkok Post

Monday 19 September 2022, 10:12AM

Commendable effort: Kasidit Samrej hits a forehand return during his match against Murkel Dellien. Photo: Bangkok Post

Kasidit Samrej claimed the decisive third point for Thailand, beating Murkel Dellien in three thrilling sets in the World Group II first round tie at the National Tennis Development Centre (NTDC) in Muang Thong Thani, reports the Bangkok Post. Thailand took a 2-0 lead over Bolivia after Friday’s opening singles matches and needed only one point to win the tie on Saturday. Bolivian pair Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos beat Prachya Isaro and Thantub Suksumrarn 6-4, 6-4 to keep the tie alive. Thailand No.1 Kasidit then claimed his second point for the team in the reverse singles match against Bolivia No.1 Dellien. Dellien twice broke Kasidit’s serve in the opening set to take a 7-5 victory, but the Thai bounced back strongly and took the second and third sets 6-2 and 6-1 comfortably to secure victory for the home team.