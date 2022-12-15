Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand a big favourite for North American and European travellers

Thailand a big favourite for North American and European travellers

BUSINESS: New research from BBC News shows that people around the world are actively searching for their next getaway abroad and that Thailand is now seen as the most popular destination to visit in South East Asia for visitors planning a trip from North America and Europe.

tourism
By Press Release

Thursday 15 December 2022, 12:49PM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

In fact more than half the respondents from both Europe and North America named Thailand as their number 1 destination of choice in South East Asia.

57.4% of the global respondents who are intending to travel to SEA say they would be likely to visit Thailand above any other country in the region.

Furthermore the research showed that travellers to South East Asia are often experienced world travellers, looking for new and different experiences and they will plan to stay for at 1-2 weeks, preferring self-planned trips to package deals.

“Travel has been in a state of flux since the pandemic and we are seeing a wonderful comeback throughout South East Asia currently for travellers and the travel industry as a whole,” said John Williams, Vice President Advertising Sales, BBC News.

“It is fantastic to see that travellers from across the world are planning on coming to South East Asia and it is really important to understand why their travel decisions are being made. Great news for Thailand to come out on top!”

The research also showed that nearly 4 in 5 Europeans who plan to visit SEA said they plan to embark on the trip within the next 6 months.

Meanwhile statistics show that travellers’ priorities lie in cultural and sustainable travel, with 91% of travellers looking for unique culture and heritage in their chosen destination and 72% of travellers conscious of minimising their impact on the local environment.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kremlin says no discussion of New Year, Christmas truce in Ukraine
Youth leaders recruited in Phuket anti-drugs campaign
New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays
Grab banking on Phuket tuk-tuk service
Phuket tourism surge highlights hotel worker shortage
Patong beach road to close for Phuket Carnival 2022
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong-Patong Rd Update, Part-timers urged for Phuket businesses, Bangla testing || December 14
Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto
Bangla nightlife drug tests continue
Phuket SMEs urged to have insurance
Businesses urged to take in part-timers
Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete
EU wants to ‘reconnect’ with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war
Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans
Power hike to force up price of goods

 

Phuket community
Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans

@Kurt. Britain? May, to Johnson, to Truss to Sunak. I'm afraid it's all to simple to inherit...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

@Christysweet. Yes, I'm sure they do. Otherwise, why inform the police? Common sense really. ...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

Can't people wait until the road is finished with all their criticism ? ...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

..in tourist areas. The other locals can stay in more rural regions ! Wouldn't that be nice ? So...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

To many Russians here and people start moaning. The same people did moaning about to many Chinese vi...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

The basic problem is selfishness. Me.. Me.. Me.. is the national motto and only a concerted educatio...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

So do 'Leo' and his 'partners' have B visas and work permits to conduct their Cryp...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

It really is baffling that there is never anyone in this entire country that can come up with a mean...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Ugh, another utterly mindless road safety parade that will have 0 impact on anything. Year after ye...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Who sees something 'new' in this, please, say so. That 'pre phase' thing is just nor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 