Thai worker injured in Gaza Strip

Thai worker injured in Gaza Strip

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Labour to provide help to a Thai labourer in Israel who was injured in an explosion in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday 16 May 2021, 10:37AM

A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and the Associated Press news agency. Photo Mahmud Hams / AFP

A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and the Associated Press news agency. Photo Mahmud Hams / AFP

His instruction came a day after Thailand raised concerns over violence in the area.

"Thailand is deeply concerned by the violence in Israel and Palestine and strongly urges all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate the situation and cause further casualties of innocent civilians and damages to heritage sites," the government said.

"Thailand also expresses its condolences and sympathies to those who have been affected by the violence."

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin on Saturday said Gen Prayut voiced concerns over the conflict in the Gaza Strip between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants as it had affected Thai labourers in Israel.

Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem amid a dispute over evening gatherings at Damascus Gate after iftar, the breaking of the daytime fast during the Muslim holy month.

The conflict has boiled over into other areas in Israel. Between May 9 and 10, scores of rockets and balloon bombs were launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip and the clash in Jerusalem is ongoing.

Art-Tec Design

The Labour Ministry was informed by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that a 24-year-old Thai labourer, Sitthichok Nanam, a native of Udon Thani province, was injured from an the explosion caused by the Hamas militant group on Tuesday.

Mr Suchart said Mr Sitthichok had worked in Israel since June 25, 2017. He has been treated by using his health insurance coverage at Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva. It is unclear what injuries he has suffered.

Initially, the ministry asked the Labour Office over there to take care of Mr Sitthichok by handing out funds provided for helping Thai labourers in foreign countries, which amount to 30,000 baht per case.

It also asked state agencies to explain the situation to his family in Udon Thani.

Thailand has been allocated a quota to send Thai labourers to work in the agricultural sector in Israel.

It comes to 5,099 workers, of whom 3,100 have already been sent. A charter flight headed to Israel will pick up about 250 workers each week.

