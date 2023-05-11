333 at the beach
Thai women win 4x100m relay title, silver for men

SEA GAMES: The Thai women’s 4x100m relay team won the gold medal at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 10).

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 11 May 2023, 07:18AM

Thailand celebrate second place in the men’s 4x100m relay title at the SEA Games at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh yesterday (May 10). Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Thailand, who were two-time defending champions in the event, crossed the line in 44.24 seconds to complete a golden hat-trick.

The Thai runners were Supawan Thipat, Supanich Poongerd, Onuma Chettha and Athicha Petkul, reports the Bangkok Post.

Vietnam came second in 44.51 and Malaysia third in 44.58.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, defending champions Thailand finished second in 39.130, behind Indonesia who took gold with a time of 39.110. Malaysia were third in 39.360.

Thailand were without their top sprinter Puripol Boonson, who has been ruled out of the tournament after getting injured in his first event in Cambodia.

Earlier, Natthaphon Dansungnoen won the men’s 110m hurdles after crossing the line in 13.832sec.

Singapore’s Chen Xiang Ang took silver in 13.834 and John Cristopher Cabang Tolenino of the Philippines took bronze in 13.855.

Subenrat Insaeng claimed her seventh successive SEA Games gold medal in the women’s discus throw with an effort of 57.69m.

Malaysia’s Ting Queenie Kung Ni took silver with 50.73m and Vietnam’s Le Thi Cam Dung grabbed bronze with 45.08m.

Parinya Chuaimaroeng (6m) and Supawat Choothong (5.78) won silver and bronze respectively in the women’s long jump final. The gold medal went to Vietnam’s Bui Thi Thu Thao (6.13m).

In pencak silat, Phiraphon Mitthasan won gold in the men’s tanding class C (55-60kg) event.

He beat Muhamad Yachser Arafa of Indonesia 49-40 in the final.

However, Sarayut Srakaew missed out on the gold medal after losing to Muhammad Zaki Zikrillah Prasong of Indonesia 53-47 in the men’s tanding class B (50-55kg) final.

Pornteb Pholkaew also settled for silver after a 67-37 loss to Indonesia’s Tito Hendra Septa Kurnia in the men’s tanding class E final.

The 23-year-old Phiraphon, from Surat Thani, said: “I’m so happy. This is my first SEA Games gold medal. I trained hard for six months for this.”

In wushu, Pitaya Yangrungrawin, Sujinda Yangrungrawin and Wanchai Yodyinghathaikun won gold in the men’s duilian final.

They finished on 9.35 points, ahead of silver medallists Cambodia (9.3160) and bronze medallists Brunei (9.2830).

Golfer Eila Galitsky finished second in the women’s individual event at the Garden City Golf Club.

She finished tied with gold medallist Ng Jing Xuen on 203 but lost to the Malaysian in a play-off. Foong Zi Yu, another Malaysian, took bronze.

In swimming, Tonnam Kanteemool won the men’s 200m backstroke final with a time of 2:01.290.

Vietnam’s Tran Hung Nguyen came second in 2:01.340 and Malaysia’s Khiew Hoe Yean was third in 2:01.740.

Phiangkhwan Pawapotako took silver in the women’s 200m breaststroke final with a time of 2:32.440.

Singapore’s Letitia En Yi Sim won gold in 2:28.490 while compatriot Christie May Mun Ee Chue took bronze in 2:32.600.

Jenjira Srisa-ard won bronze in the women’s 50m freestyle final with a time of 25.320sec.

Ting Wen Quah (25.040) and Amanda Xiang Qi Lim (25.160) completed a Singapore 1-2.

In badminton, the Thai women’s team beat Singapore 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Supanida Katethong won the singles tie while Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai and Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard won the doubles ties.

Lalinrat Chaiwan lost her singles match.

They will play Indonesia in the gold medal match.

The Indonesians beat Philippines 3-0 in the other semi-finals.

The men’s team lost to Malaysia 3-2 in the last four yesterday.

In volleyball, the Thai women, the 13-time defending champions, beat Myanmar 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-6) for their second win in Group A yesterday.

